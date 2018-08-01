This week on MacBreak Studio, Steve Martin from Ripple Training shows us his new Oculus Go from Facebook.

A departure from our usual tips on using Final Cut Pro X, Motion, and other applications, Steve’s foray into the world of 360 video shooting and editing has resulted in his purchase of the Oculus Go, which he finds to be a revolutionary “HMD” or head-mounted display for viewing 360 content. It has its own high-resolution screen like the HTC Vive (even higher resolution at 2560 x 1440 vs. 2160 x 1200 for the Vivie) or Oculus Rift, yet none of the annoying cables connected to a computer to deal with. It has its own drive built-in for side-loading files, an OS for interactivity, and a wireless internet connection for streaming 360 content – although depending on your connection, local content is going to provide a better experience.

You might think one of those devices that you insert your phone into like Google Cardboard or one of the many plastic devices would provide similar experience, but that’s not the case: there’s no messing around with getting the phone situated correctly or figuring out how to interact with the screen. You just put on the headset like putting on a hat. It’s comfortable and lightweight, the speakers are mounted into the headset so there are now earbuds to deal with (it supports ambisonic sound) and the included controller makes it easy to make selections inside the UI.

It’s difficult to convey the experience of a 360 headset via a “normal” 16:9 flat HD video, but Steve recorded his time in the headset so that you can get of sense of the UI and how some material looks. For $200 to $250 it’s an inexpensive way to get a fully immersive 360 experience. Check it all out above. If you are interested in editing 360 video with Final Cut Pro X to create your own compelling 360 content, you’ll want to check out Steve’s excellent tutorial on how to do just that.