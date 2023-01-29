After the mass confusion caused by certain companies who offer services related to online content, in some cases without any RSS feed, I saw the need to refresh my ebook called Branded RSS Podcasting: the definitive guide. It’s the second edition, with updated information, together with the basics, like: What’s an RSS feed; why if there is no RSS feed, it’s not a podcast and —of course— why important it is to make sure that your RSS feed contains your own domain, not anybody else’s.

Although this ebook is also available from Amazon Kindle, Google Play Books and Kobo for U$22 list price, you can get it for 50% less directly from this link. If you purchased it previously from Amazon Kindle, you can get the update free from Amazon customer service by requesting it. If you previously purchased it anywhere else, you can get it free by sending proof of purchase.

The new version includes a detailed comparison chart between the few podcast hosting companies I know which offer Branded RSS, where your own domain (not anyone else’s) is the basis of your RSS feed. They are Blubrry (included at no extra charge), Libsyn (for an extra fee) and my own CombinedHosting from TecnoTur (included at no extra charge). Shhh: There’s a 50% discount code off of the first year of CombinedHosting inside the second edition of Branded RSS Podcasting: the definitive guide.

Related article

See also the related article:

Pseudopodcasts, brought to us by YouTube, Spotify and Apple