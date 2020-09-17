Hey Everyone,

It’s time, once again, for another “Let’s Edit” tutorial, and this time we’re onto lesson 5 of our complete look at learning Avid Media Composer, and this lesson is probably the single most important lesson you will learn, and it’s about Understanding Native Formats. What does this mean, exactly? When bringing footage into Media Composer, most people either incorrectly assume that everything needs to be transcoded (and adding an additional compression pass to your footage), or you have to create a ton of different projects, as your footage has multiple frame rates and raster dimensions. Neither of which is true. If you understand the concept of Native Formats in Media Composer, you’ll save yourself a ton of time and headaches when bringing your footage in. Enjoy!

Channel: www.youtube.com/letseditMC_avid

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LetsEditwithMediaComposer

Twitter: @kpmcauliffe

e-mail: kevinpmcauliffe@gmail.com