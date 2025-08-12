Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition

I’m gonna tell you the number one reason editorial tools crash in post-production.

It’s Variable Frame Rates. Clips where the video frame count (30fps?) varies and sometimes is higher or lower. This is bad.

It’s not Premiere-specific, and as the lead moderator of r/editors, I see this pop up daily, and it doesn’t have to do with Premiere. Variable frame rates are the devil.

Symptoms: Premiere crashes, my timeline is stuttering, playback is choppy, my footage is out of sync. Renders take forever.

Nine times out of ten, the answer isn’t the editorial software. It’s Variable Frame Rate footage.

Why VFR happens.

Your iPhone or drone drops frames to deal with heat and to save battery. Action cameras drop frames during fast motion. Screen recordings speed up and slow down based on system load. These files look fine when you play them back, but they’re editing nightmares.

Unlike Variable Bit Rate (VBR), which changes quality to maintain file size, VFR actually changes the timing between frames. Editorial tools have to constantly recalculate where each frame should be, creating a computational nightmare. This can happen in video or the audio portion of a file.

Do you have VFR footage?

Right-click any clip in your Project panel and choose Media File Properties.

At the bottom of this window is the key item Variable Frame Rate Detected. And just to call this out, it’s the last line.

So what do we do about it?

If you want the least amount of pain, I am actively advocating for you to re-encode your footage one generation through Adobe Media Encoder.

Here are the presets that you should use: