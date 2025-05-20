Adobe

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Use Visual Search to find Hidden Assets

TL;DR: Create a Stock Project. Let Premiere Index it. Use the new Search Panel to find old gems.

Jeff Greenberg
May 20, 2025
Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Use Visual Search to find Hidden Assets 12

I have years of stock footage sitting on drives. YEARS.

While preparing for NAB in April – digging up footage for a series of several classes on AI –  I realized Adobe’s new visual search panel could be the solution to my perpetual “I should catalog this footage someday” problem, since I don’t have a MAM (yet.)

I built a “Stock Footage” project, imported my assets, and let Premiere Pro analyze them. Within minutes, all my footage was cataloged. These are video and stills.

To turn this on/off, go to Settings > Media Intelligence.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Use Visual Search to find Hidden Assets 13
Be aware that every clip coming in now will be analyzed.

The index gets built in the background. In the top right of your Main Premiere window, look for these two icons – Progress Panel and the new Search Panel :Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Use Visual Search to find Hidden Assets 14

You can start searching before Adobe finishes the entire analysis.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Use Visual Search to find Hidden Assets 15

A note on AI analysis: AI systems aren’t perfect – they can misidentify content and provide inaccurate results. But when it comes to organizing footage, I don’t need perfection. Adobe’s visual search – any AI visual search – will not be flawless, but it’s certainly better than my previous system: nothing at all.

Time to use the new search panel!

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Use Visual Search to find Hidden Assets 16

Key notes that I think are important:

  • This searches all open projects. So close any projects you don’t want when you’re digging.
  • Changing the drop-down to Visuals is better than Everything – I don’t want to be searching through speech here.
  • Limiting it to Source means that if it finds something in a timeline, it doesn’t use it.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Use Visual Search to find Hidden Assets 17

It would have been nice if I could also search metadata along with visuals (visuals + metadata) Some companies include great metadata. Some not so much.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Use Visual Search to find Hidden Assets 18
Limited to Source only – it’s found money

 

One cool wrinkle as I was writing this: You could limit it to just Sequences. If you did stringouts in your Stock Footage project (or any project!) based on a specific topic (backgrounds, exteriors, etc), you could get Premiere to only visually search a Timeline around those specific narrowed topics.

Now I have instant access to Stock Footage based on my search terms. Instead of thinking “I wish I knew where that stock clip was,” I get AI’s best guess in seconds.

Suddenly, I’m saving money by rediscovering and using assets I already own rather than purchasing new ones.

This series is courtesy of Adobe. 

Oliver Peters

What is the initial indexing performance like on Intel versus Apple Silicon Macs?

0
Reply
