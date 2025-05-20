I have years of stock footage sitting on drives. YEARS. While preparing for NAB in April – digging up footage for a series of several classes on AI – I realized Adobe’s new visual search panel could be the solution to my perpetual “I should catalog this footage someday” problem, since I don’t have a MAM (yet.) I built a “Stock Footage” project, imported my assets, and let Premiere Pro analyze them. Within minutes, all my footage was cataloged. These are video and stills. To turn this on/off, go to Settings > Media Intelligence. The index gets built in the background. In the top right of your Main Premiere window, look for these two icons – Progress Panel and the new Search Panel :

You can start searching before Adobe finishes the entire analysis.

A note on AI analysis: AI systems aren’t perfect – they can misidentify content and provide inaccurate results. But when it comes to organizing footage, I don’t need perfection. Adobe’s visual search – any AI visual search – will not be flawless, but it’s certainly better than my previous system: nothing at all. Time to use the new search panel!

Key notes that I think are important:

This searches all open projects . So close any projects you don’t want when you’re digging.

. So close any projects you don’t want when you’re digging. Changing the drop-down to Visuals is better than Everything – I don’t want to be searching through speech here.

is better than Everything – I don’t want to be searching through speech here. Limiting it to Source means that if it finds something in a timeline, it doesn’t use it.

It would have been nice if I could also search metadata along with visuals (visuals + metadata) Some companies include great metadata. Some not so much.

One cool wrinkle as I was writing this: You could limit it to just Sequences. If you did stringouts in your Stock Footage project (or any project!) based on a specific topic (backgrounds, exteriors, etc), you could get Premiere to only visually search a Timeline around those specific narrowed topics.