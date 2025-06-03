Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition

Have you ever seen strange little red numbers pop up in the corner of clips on your timeline while editing in Adobe Premiere Pro? Those are out-of-sync indicators, showing that audio and video linked and imported together in the same clip have gone out of sync. That’s important because these indicators work for imported clips that have both audio and video, not for clips that have been manually linked in the timeline.

One nice thing about out-of-sync indicators is that they make sync issues easy to fix (in addition to just being an automated way to track that sync). Right-click on either of the out-of-sync indicators and you can move the clip back into sync or slip the clip it until it falls back into sync.

If you’ve ever accidentally pushed an entire track out of sync, then you may see lots of these out-of-sync indicators on all of your audio and video clips. Fixing this is easy with these indicators as you just have to grab the entirety of the clips on the track and move them back in the sync by the indicated amount.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.