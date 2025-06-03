Adobe Insights

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Sync Indicators

TL;DR Quickly fix sync issues

Scott Simmons
June 3, 2025
Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Sync Indicators 4

Have you ever seen strange little red numbers pop up in the corner of clips on your timeline while editing in Adobe Premiere Pro? Those are out-of-sync indicators, showing that audio and video linked and imported together in the same clip have gone out of sync. That’s important because these indicators work for imported clips that have both audio and video, not for clips that have been manually linked in the timeline.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Sync Indicators 5
This audio and video clip is out of sync by 1 second and 21 frames.

One nice thing about out-of-sync indicators is that they make sync issues easy to fix (in addition to just being an automated way to track that sync). Right-click on either of the out-of-sync indicators and you can move the clip back into sync or slip the clip it until it falls back into sync.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Sync Indicators 6
This audio and video clip is out of sync by 10 frames. The audio is 10 frames late as it has been moved 10 frames out of sync.

If you’ve ever accidentally pushed an entire track out of sync, then you may see lots of these out-of-sync indicators on all of your audio and video clips. Fixing this is easy with these indicators as you just have to grab the entirety of the clips on the track and move them back in the sync by the indicated amount.

This series is courtesy of Adobe. 

