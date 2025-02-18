Adobe

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Slipping clips without the Slip tool

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Slipping clips without the Slip tool 7

TL;DR The slip keys quickly let you find sync moments in clips

Jeff Greenberg
February 18, 2025
Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Slipping clips without the Slip tool 8

The fastest way to slip is this tip!

Most editors get the idea that cuts happen on beats (or just off beats) – or according to interview/main story speech.

But a key hallmark of craft is that moments in the middle of clips sync in some way, such as when someone says a word or the beats of music.

When evaluating an edit, I’m looking for these moments along with when the cuts happen

Often, what I need to do is adjust the middle of a clip – not when It starts or finishes, but the content.

Hopefully, you know there’s a tool specifically for this. It’s called Slip tool

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Slipping clips without the Slip tool 9

You can find that as the letter “Y” key in the default keyboard. You can click on a clip and drag it right and left. The clip remains in place but the first/last frame changes to earlier or later in the clip.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Slipping clips without the Slip tool 10
Dragging a clip leaves the outside clips alone (small thumbnails at top left/right,) but changes the start/end frame (large thumbnails at bottom)

 

Here’s the tip. You don’t need the Slip tool

You only need to select the clip and know the correct keys to slip.

  • Press D to select the clip
  • Now, CMD-Opt L/R arrows will slip the clip. On Windows it’s Ctrl+Alt + L/R arrows.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Slipping clips without the Slip tool 11

Want a better-looking edit? Take five minutes right now and go through that B roll. Slip clips so that you’ve aligned action to music, beats, and narrative spoken moments.

This series is courtesy of Adobe. 

