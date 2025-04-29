Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition.

Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

An unmapped keyboard shortcut in Adobe Premiere Pro can be useful when you need to select a lot of clips in a complex timeline.

First, open up your Keyboard Shortcuts and then search for “Select in to out.” You’ll find an unmapped keyboard shortcut that will do just what it says: select any clips, in their entirety, between IN and OUT points.

This can be very useful on a complex timeline when you need to selectively select certain clips. Since this Select In to Out command respects the track toggles (the blue V1, V2, A1, A1 etc), you can turn off tracks where you don’t want clips selected and use the command. Or if you want everything selected, turn them all on.

There’s a lot of unmapped Premiere Pro keyboard shortcuts, many of which we’ve covered in this series.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.