Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition

Do you keep a standard Adobe Premiere Pro project full of useful elements, such as music, sound effects, or graphics, and find yourself needing to access that project quite often while working on another project? Do you often find yourself navigating to the file open menu or out to your OS to open such a project that you use quite often? If so, then Project Shortcuts are for you.

A Project Shortcut is a reference in an existing project to another external project. Double click the Project Shortcut and it and it will open. I find the most useful for a project that is a library, such as a music library or a sound effects library. I may often use. The easiest way to create a project shortcut in this case is to use File > Import. When you are prompted what file to import, if you choose a project, there is an option to import that project as a Project Shortcut.

These Project Shortcuts appear in the bin as a folder with an arrow. And a Project Shortcut that is open will have a green pencil showing that that project is open.

You can also create a project shortcut under the File > New (or New Item) menu but I find them most useful to add frequently used projects to an existing project by using the import menu.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.