How aggressive are you about labels? I use labels strategically throughout my edit.

Sometimes I’ll change a clip’s label color mid-workflow, knowing I need to return for a specific task. For example, I tackle all my Warp Stabilizer clips in one focused pass, applying the effect to multiple clips simultaneously, then walking away while Premiere processes them in the background.

Look, complex timelines are part of post-production life. Dealing with vertical chaos? I’ve worked on timelines with 24+ organized video tracks and 60+ audio tracks. Really long edits? In both cases, smart categorization using labels keeps me sane.

Easy to miss: The “Select Label Group” exists ONLY on the timeline.

To find this, you have to right-click on a specific label in the timeline.

This command lets you select every clip sharing the same label color.

Whether it’s selecting all clips from a specific actor, grabbing every piece of footage from one interview, or gathering clips that need the same treatment, Select Label Group makes this super easy. With all your similarly labeled clips selected, applying effects like Warp Stabilizer becomes trivial. It’s one of those buried features in Premiere that most editors aren’t using.

Three more ways I use Select Label Group:

Footage that still needs clearance: This could be unpurchased/watermarked B-roll or items that we’re still waiting for a release to be signed.

Audio Workflow Management: Mark all clips needing specific audio attention (like enhance speech!) with the same label.

Technical Flagging: I'll label clips with specific technical issues – All the handheld shots that need stabilization are red, or low-light footage that needs noise reduction gets purple.

Final thoughts

I find editors don’t even know this exists. Now that you know, you can start thinking about how you might change the labels on your timeline.