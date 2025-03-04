TL;DR Fast way to make a new timeline out of part of your active timeline

Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideoCoalition.

Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

If you’re ever working in an edit timeline in Premiere Pro and need to create a new sequence out of just a portion of the current timeline, the Make Subsequence command is for you. This command will make a new sequence based on the IN to OUT points that are set in the current timeline. Mark an IN to OUT point on whatever materials you want in the new subsequence, and then choose Sequence > Make Subsequence from the menu.

Better yet, learn the keyboard shortcuts – that makes the creation of sub-sequences much faster.

A few notes about subsequences:

A newly created Subsequence will include all of the tracks in the current timeline, but it will only include the media on whatever tracks are toggled on when the command is executed.

If you use the unmapped Make Subsequence From All Tracks command, then all the media on every track will be included regardless of track toggles.

When executing the Make Subsequence command, they will be placed in the last selected bin in your project panel. When you make a subsequence, if you have a closed bin selected while you’re in List View, Premiere will twirl the contents down so you can see the new subsequence that will be selected after creation.

Creating a S ubsequence automatically adds a suffix to the new timeline, which will increment as you create new ones.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.