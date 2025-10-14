Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition.

Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Have you ever needed to change a large batch of marker colors? By default, Premiere sets marker colors to green. But you might have a situation where you want to change all of those markers to another color, such as if you are about to download comments from Frame.io, but you already have green markers in the timeline. When this situation happens, I will change all the marker colors from the default green to a different color before I download new comments for the frame. Or you might want to change a select group of markers to white while changing another group to pink.

First, open the Markers panel (Window > Markers) and select all to ensure that all markers are selected.

It’s always a good idea to check the timeline as well to see that the markers have indeed been selected.

Next, set the markers to a new color by using the Set Marker keyboard shortcut. That keyboard shortcut is unmapped by default, so you have to map it to change the color from anything other than green.

You don’t have to set every singe one of the Set Marker colors to a keyboard shortcut as you’ll most likely only use a few of them regularly.

When executing the Set Marker command, all selected markers will be changed to the new color you set the marker to.

You don’t have to change all the marker colors as once as you don’t have to select all the markers in the Marker panel to make this work. You can shift+select a range or markers as well to only select a group of markers. This can be helpful if you want to change only specific markers to a different color.

This method of selectively changing a group of markers colors vs changing them all at once can come in handy to track changes as you work. In the above image you can see hundreds of default green markers importing from Frame.io. The orange markers existing in the timeline were important markers that noted each section change of this job. By changing them to orange (from the default green) I was able to keep them intact when importing the 511 notes from Frame.io. As I went through the changes I would change a group at a time to indicate which batch of notes I had worked on.

Above is the same timeline when I was done. There’s a satisfaction to seeing notes and changes marked from the default green to another color to indicate they are done!

This series is courtesy of Adobe.