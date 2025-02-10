Tokina Announces New VISTA-C Lens Collection

With a touch of flare, pun totally intended, Tokina has launched its Vista-C Prime T1.5 lenses, a new version of the Vista Prime lenses built to highlight rich flares. Designed for high-end cinematography, these full-frame cinema lenses offer a restructured optical formula to their Vista lens.

A Refined Vision for Cinematic Storytelling

The Vista-C Primes build upon the success of Tokina’s original Vista series but introduce key refinements. We know the Tokina Vista’s come with an ultra-fast T1.5 aperture, but the new Vista-C throws in a new, more gentle fall-off from subject to foreground and an emphasis on warm flares to give a subjective artfulness to their image. Their full-frame coverage ensures compatibility with a wide range of modern cinema cameras, including RED, ARRI, Sony VENICE, and Canon C-series.

One of the standout features is the new vintage appeal and modern performance in one lens. Users will get near-zero focus breathing, a feature usually reserved for new lenses, with a creamy color rendition usually reserved for vintage lenses. These new Vista-C Prime Lenses look to be a blend of new and vintage in one lens.

New Optics, Seasoned Look

The Vista-C Prime lenses come with completely new coatings, providing red and blue hues to the flare instead of the green flare found in other Vista series lenses.

Their robust, all-metal construction is built to withstand rigorous filmmaking environments. At the same time, the smooth, long focus throw (over 300 degrees) allows for precise manual focus control—a critical feature for cinematographers who demand accuracy.

A Competitive Choice in High-End Cinema Glass

Tokina’s new Vista-C Primes come at a pretty accessible price point for rental houses, making them an attractive option for many. Whether shooting a feature film, a commercial, or a high-end documentary, the Tokina Vista-C Prime T1.5 lenses offer a cinematic look that meets the demands of today’s industry. Their speed, artistic flare, and usability ensure these lenses will be a nice addition to any future project.

Tokina Vista-C Prime T1.5 lenses Features