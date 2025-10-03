Available in 22 and 30L sizes, four curated colors, and built with eco-friendly materials, the FocusPoint Backpack Series is designed for photographers and content creators who value style, functionality, and sustainability.

The FocusPoint series features clean lines and understated styling that won’t mark you as a photographer in crowded spaces, but are clearly designed for working professionals.

The new bags from Think Tank aren’t your typical camera bags. Mixing urban style with pro performance, they are designed for modern photographers who need gear that moves seamlessly between city streets and shooting locations. The FocusPoint RollTop from Think Tank series delivers exactly that—bags that look like sleek urban daypacks but function as serious camera carriers.

Decades ago, photographers were easily spotted, due to their camera bags. Photographers trying to hide their gear looked for alternatives that led to the creation of different solutions not immediately crying “photographer”. The new FocusPoint series from ThinkTank is designed so it won’t mark you as a photographer in crowded spaces. But beneath that urban exterior lies thoughtful organization designed for working professionals.

The signature roll-top closure adapts to your load, expanding when you need extra space and compressing when traveling light, a solution that ThinkTank has used before. Quick-access side and rear panels mean you can grab your camera without unpacking everything, while configurable internal dividers let you customize the layout for different shoots.

Comfort matters when you’re carrying cameras and lenses all day. Both models feature padded shoulder straps, a removable waist belt, and an adjustable magnetic sternum strap for stability. The ventilated back panel keeps air flowing, while the roll-top design naturally distributes weight across your shoulders.

Beyond camera gear, these bags handle daily essentials effortlessly. There’s room for water bottles, notebooks, jackets, and personal items. External straps secure tripods or light stands, and a padded laptop sleeve accommodates 14-inch devices in the 22L model or 16-inch in the 30L.

With ten organized pockets, an included rain cover, and a removable camera insert that transforms the bag into a regular daypack, the FocusPoint series adapts to whatever your day demands.

Available in two sizes—22L and 30L—and four colorways, there’s a FocusPoint that matches both gear needs and personal style preferences.

Think Tank FocusPoint RollTop 22L

Perfect for photographers who prioritize mobility without sacrificing capability. The 22L strikes the sweet spot between carrying capacity and compact size, making it your go-to choice for street photography, travel, or daily shooting when you want to stay nimble.

One APS-C or crop sensor body with 4-7 lenses

One compact full-frame body with 2-3 f/4 zooms or four prime lenses

Maximum lens size: 70-200mm f/4

Dedicated 14-inch laptop compartment

Built for photographers who need to move quickly and efficiently. Whether you’re working crowded streets, traveling light, or simply prefer a more compact setup, the 22L delivers the organization and access you need without unnecessary bulk.

Think Tank FocusPoint RollTop 30L

Built for serious photographers who need maximum capacity without compromising on organization. The 30L handles larger kits, professional setups, and hybrid workflows that demand extra space and flexibility.

One full-frame body with two f/2.8 zooms

One full-frame body with 3-5 prime lenses

Maximum lens size: 70-200mm f/2.8

Dedicated 16-inch laptop compartment

Hybrid setups with microphones and video lights

Medium-format systems

Designed for working professionals and advanced enthusiasts who can’t afford to leave essential gear behind. The extra capacity accommodates longer shoots, complex setups, and the kind of comprehensive kit that serious work demands.

Think Tank built these bags with the future in mind. Every FocusPoint backpack uses recycled P600D ripstop, P1260D, and PT300D fabrics—all bluesign approved for environmental and worker safety standards. The PFAS-free DWR coating provides excellent water resistance without harmful chemicals, proving you don’t have to choose between performance and responsibility.

The result is gear that protects your investment while respecting the environment—bags tough enough for professional use, refined enough for daily carry, and responsible enough for the world we’re leaving behind.

The bags are available in four different colours: asphalt black, greenway, golden hour and urban rust.

The new bags are available for immediate shipping. Recommended selling price is: