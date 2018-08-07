Post Production

The Versatile Range Selection Tool in Final Cut Pro X

This Week on MacBreak Studio

Profile Picture Mark Spencer August 07, 2018

This week on MacBreak Studio, Steve Martin from Ripple Training shows us some surprising and useful ways to use the Range tool in Final Cut Pro X.

Selected from the Tools pop-up menu, by pressing the R key on the keypad, or my favorite method, by pressing and holding the R key (because when you release the key, Final Cut reverts back automatically to the arrow tool), the Range tool lets you select a section of your timeline: part of a single clip, a range of multiple clips, just video, or just audio.

Steve’s first example involves adjusting the volume of just a section of an audio clip by first setting the range, then using a keyboard command to adjust volume. Or, instead of adjusting the volume, tapping the V key will disable the selection, effectively muting the range. You can even easily adjust the muted range by performing a roll edit on either end.

Now, if you expand the audio clip to reveal the individual components (channels), disabling a range will reveal fade handles to allow you to fade into and out of silence.

Next he shows us how you can set a range across several video clips, then copy-paste that selection anywhere else in the timeline. Also, with the range selected, you can of course delete that range, and the magnetic timeline will automatically close the gap. If you want to keep the gap, just press Shift-Delete instead.

The range tool is great for three point editing: for example, if you want a title to cover specific range, simply set the range, select the title, and press Q for a connect edit that fills the range.

The range tool can even be used to create speed-ramped sections of a clip: set the range within a clip, select the speed change, and it’s applied, along with ease handles into and out of the range.

Finally, effects be adjusted to impact just a section of a clip with the range tool.

Check it all out above. If you want to go deeper in your Final Cut Pro X education, check out our Warp Speed Editing tutorial.


Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Frame.io Masters: a deep dive into filmmakers’ motivations

Profile Picture
Mark Spencer
author
Mark Spencer is a freelance producer, videographer, editor, trainer and writer based in the Bay Area. He produces Final Cut Pro X-related training and plugins for with his partners at Ripple Training. He is an…

You Might Also Like

Using the Oculus Go
Post Production

Using the Oculus Go

This week on MacBreak Studio, Steve Martin from Ripple Training shows us his new...
Getting Started with HitFilm Pro – Lesson 7 – Updates
Post Production

Getting Started with HitFilm Pro – Lesson 7 – Updates

In our last lesson, in our look at learning HitFilm Pro, started discussing Composite...
On-Set Audio- 28 Weeks of Post Audio Redux
Post Production

On-Set Audio- 28 Weeks of Post Audio Redux

Editor’s Note: “28 Weeks of Post Audio” originally ran over the course of 28...
Sorenson Squeeze reaches its End Of Life
Post Production

Sorenson Squeeze reaches its End Of Life

Well, I’m a little shocked to say that if you’re a Sorenson Squeeze user,...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of