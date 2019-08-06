The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

This week Steve spoke with Kevin Tent about editing the soon to be released “The Peanut Butter Falcon”. You likely know Kevin from his editing work on films such as “Blow”, “Election”, “Sideways” and for his ACE Eddie winning work on “The Decedents”. “The Peanut Butter Falcon” comes out in wide release on August 9th. You can listen to the full conversation below:

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!

