The Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 10 (w/ Where’d You Go, Bernadette Editor Sandra Adair)

A Conversation with an ACE Eddie Winner and Oscar Nominated Editor

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Where'd you go, Bernadette editor Sandra Adair

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Today on the Art of the Cut Podcast, we have ACE Eddie winner and Academy Award nominated editor Sandra Adair. Starting in the 1980’s, Sandra has edited dozens of fantastic films including “Dazed and Confused”, “School of Rock” and “Boyhood”, a film for which she won an ACE Eddie. Recently, Sandra edited “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”. Listen to the full podcast with Sandra below:

This weeks episode was brought to you by G-Technology and Filmtools.com. G-Technology is a leading brand for professional-grade storage solutions for the media and entertainment industry. Since their inception in 2004, G-Technology has consistently offered reliable, high-performance hard drives! If you are in the market for some new storage make sure to head over to Filmtools.com and check out the hottest product offerings from G-Technology.

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


