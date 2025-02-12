The word “commercial” may be on everyone’s mind after the Super Bowl. From favorites to flops, this year’s crop of Super Bowl commercials had an average cost of $8 million for a 30-second slot. Adobe’s new AI video product won’t require nearly that much of your hard earned green. But it will indeed require a little extra if you’re looking to create multiple commercially-safe creations with their new Firefly Video Model.

Launched alongside a revamped Firefly website, Generate Video (beta) enters the public arena with Text to Video and Image to Video. It is the first commercially safe AI Video model. The new web application includes elements such as camera angles, shot types/sizes, and motions to fine tune the created assets. Prompts can also interpret footage type, such as “claymation.” Generated video is restricted (like a diet) to 24fps 1080p clips.

Additional Adobe AI features launched today include Scene to Image, which creates visuals from 3D sketches, and Translate Audio and Video, which allows the translation of an asset to 20 different languages.

For those of you with a Creative Cloud subscription, you’ll be on a limited diet to start; an Adobe spokesperson has confirmed “Creative Cloud subscribers also receive a limited taste of video and audio generative features, starting 2/12” and then they would need to sign up for a Firefly plan. As of the writing of this post, released on Wednesday morning of February 12th, I have not yet determined what a “limited taste” exactly entails.*

After that taste dissolves, so to speak, you’ll be subject to Adobe’s new tasting menu of Firefly offerings: Firefly Standard ($9.99) with 2,000 video/audio credits per month and up to 20 five second 1080p video generations or Firefly Pro ($29.99 a month) for 7,000 video/audio credits per month and up to 70 five-second 1080p video generations. A Premium plan is also on the way. This would be on top of the Creative Cloud subscription cost.

As a comparison, Getty’s commercially safe AI photo model offers 25 generations of images for $49.

(Above) Adobe provided Firefly sample with the following prompt: a cinematic drone shot with a drone flying through a fire and glowing lava spitting volcano. It looks…well….created by AI?

What does commercially safe actually mean? As Jason Druss, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Video at Adobe, clarified for us during a conversation back at Adobe MAX, the new Firefly model is “designed to be commercially safe, meaning that we only trained it on content that was expired, public domain, copyright expired, or content that we explicitly licensed from creators.”

So, bring on the tasty food! We’ll be testing a variety of elements, including whether this model can create vertical assets (Generative Extend in Premiere was restricted to horizontal orientation).

What are you most excited to use this tool for? Any oddities that you’re seeing?

Check out the new Firefly video capabilities at https://firefly.adobe.com/.

*Updated at 9:25am EST: Adobe Firefly video is live! Generations take a while to complete (over 1 minute of wait time). I was only able to generate two videos before I received a warning saying my complimentary access had ended and I needed to join a plan. Personally, I don’t feel that was enough time for me to make a decision about subscribing to the product and we’d love to know your thoughts!