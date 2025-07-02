The 2025 Sundance Film Festival: Local Lens is the opportunity to see some of the award winners of the festival before they are released, during an event in Utah that includes film intros and other events.

A free summer screening series specially for the local community of Utah, taking place July 17–19 at The Ray Theatre in Park City and Broadway Centre Cinemas in Salt Lake City, the 2025 Sundance Film Festival: Local Lens series will bring Utahns free showings of some of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival’s celebrated films before they are released.

Local Lens is part of Sundance Institute’s rich history as a nonprofit rooted in Utah that supports engaging new stories and groundbreaking independent artists by bringing audiences together. Filmmakers who will join to introduce their films and participate in Q&As following their screenings include director Cole Webley (Omaha) and director Kim A. Snyder (The Librarians). Follow the link to get free tickets available to reserve now at www.sundance.org/local-lens.

“We are thrilled to again be hosting the 2025 Sundance Film Festival: Local Lens free movie series for our local Utah community as part of our year-round programming in the state,” said Eugene Hernandez, Director, Sundance Film Festival and Public Programming. “Celebrating the deep connection with Utah audiences, this year’s program features standout films from the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and reflects the spirit of discovery that is at the heart of Sundance Institute. We look forward to sharing these stories with local audiences and gearing up to come together at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Utah starting next January!”

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival: Local Lens program will include eight fiction and documentary films: Twinless (2025 Sundance Film Festival Audience Award: U.S. Dramatic and U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting presented to Dylan O’Brien), where two young men form an unexpected friendship; Omaha, in which two siblings are taken on a journey across the country by their father, played by John Magaro, and experience a world they’ve never seen before (in addition, the film’s director, Cole Webley, has connections to Utah having lived there, and most of the film was shot in and around the state); Rebuilding, which stars Josh O’Connor as a rancher finding his way forward after a wildfire destroys his family farm; All That’s Left of You), an epic multigenerational story about a Palestinian family; Selena y Los Dinos (2025 Sundance Film Festival U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Archival Storytelling), featuring the iconic Mexican American singer Selena Quintanilla as chronicled through footage from the family’s personal archive; Come See Me in the Good Light (2025 Sundance Film Festival Audience Favorite Award), following two poets as they try to come to terms with a terminal cancer diagnosis, produced by Tig Notaro and executive-produced by Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, Brandi Carlile, and Sara Bareilles; The Librarians, documenting librarians joining forces as unlikely defenders fighting for intellectual freedom; and The Dating Game, following three Chinese bachelors as they attend an intensive dating camp.

In addition to the screenings, the 2025 Sundance Film Festival: Local Lens program will include an Artist Roundtable, presented in collaboration with Spy Hop, Salt Lake City’s digital media arts center for youth interested in film, music, audio, and design. Geared toward Utah’s vibrant local artist community, the Artist Roundtable will convene artists with Sundance Film Festival programmers for a creative exchange around artistic process and the opportunities and challenges that arise along the way. For more information and to RSVP, sign up here.