Promising to deliver high quality imaging, the new effective-50-megapixel CMOS image sensor added to the LYTIA brand suppresses blowout in bright areas and noise and blackout in dark areas.

Able to deliver a high dynamic range performance of over 100dB, the highest of any SSS’s CMOS sensors for mobile applications, the new LYT-828 CMOS image sensor is a 1/1.28-type model, designed mainly for main and sub-cameras in smartphones. The new sensor, which expands the LYTIA brand, a new line of mobile image sensors from Sony, is a successor to the LYT-818 (used in the Vivo X200 Ultra), from which it inherits the same basic functionality. But the new sensor also incorporates the newly developed HDR technology, Hybrid Frame-HDR (HF-HDR), for even higher quality imaging.

HF-HDR technology is a fusion of multiple HDR functions. One of these is single-frame HDR technology that uses dual conversion gain, which was included on conventional products. Another is multi-frame HDR technology, which merges short time exposure frames with DCG data on the latter stage application processor. According to Sony, “by combining these HDR functions, the new product delivers a high dynamic range performance of over 100dB, the highest of any SSS’s CMOS sensors for mobile applications. This significantly suppresses highlight blowout in bright areas, as well as blackout in dark areas, delivering images that more closely resemble what the human eye actually sees.”

Combined with Loss-Less Exposure (LLE) technology, which enables greater freedom over exposure control, the new product provides for more efficient use of light to achieve an improved signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). Also, the HF-HDR technology maintains HDR functionality even while zooming, ensuring high-quality imaging.

The LYT-828 is also equipped with an SSS’s proprietary circuit capable of efficiently converting the charge generated by photodiodes to voltage to drastically cut down on the amount of random noise (RN). This enables the capture of detailed images even in low-light conditions, minimizing noise-related grain. Lower power consumption, mainly in the logic circuits, makes it possible to use HDR functionality at all times, including in preview mode and while recording video. This feature enables the user to shoot HDR images and video that appear just like they did when previewed on the smartphone screen.

Here are the key features of the new LYT-828 50-megapixel CMOS image sensor from Sony Semiconductor Solutions:

■New HDR technology that delivers over 100 dB of dynamic range performance

HF-HDR is a new HDR technology that merges, on the latter stage application processor, composite data obtained using single-frame HDR technology, which merges data read at different gain settings using dual conversion gain, with frames recorded at short exposures. Including HF-HDR technology significantly improves the dynamic range over that of conventional HDR technology, delivering dynamic range performance of over 100 dB. In addition, LLE technology, which offers greater freedom over exposure control, improves SNR. HF-HDR also makes it possible to maintain the dynamic range performance even while zooming by switching to full resolution, ensuring high-quality imaging even in high-contrast scenes.

■Ultra-high conversion gain (UHCG) circuit technology, which significantly reduces random noise in low-light conditions and enables vivid subject imaging

UHCG is a circuit technology that converts electrical charges to voltage with a high degree of efficiency, reducing graininess due to random noise that occurs when shooting in dark environments. This feature improves reproducibility when shooting in dark locations, enhancing the sensor’s color gradation expression capabilities.

■Low-power design for constant use of HDR

Generally, displaying a preview of HDR images on a smartphone screen increases power consumption, which can heat up the device. Consequently, HDR preview may not be offered in some cases. This product, however, features low-power-consumption performance, mainly in the logic circuits, making it possible to deliver HDR functionality at all times. This allows the user to view previews in HDR quality and then shoot HDR images or videos that look just like they did on the preview, enhancing the overall photographic experience.