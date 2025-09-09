Sigma Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of Sigma announced the Sigma 20-200mm F3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, available in late September 2025.

The new 20-200me from Sigma is the world’s first 10x zoom lens to begin with an ultra-wide 20mm focal length designed for full-frame mirrorless.

The Sigma 20-200mm F3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary is a unique all-in-one zoom lens covering ultra-wide to telephoto in a single compact lens. Given its compact size, it’s rare to have a focal range that allows the photographer to shoot quickly and easily between expansive landscapes and establishing scenes, to close-up details or action shots. This lens’s 20mm starting range is much wider than the average high-power zoom lens, and is a feat of engineering weighing in at only 550 grams (measurements are for L mount) in a 4.5 inch body. Ideal for travel photography and everyday documentation of life’s moments, this lens is the perfect all-around lens for any photographer.

A maximum magnification ratio of 1:2 is achieved at a focal range of 28mm to 85mm. At 28mm, one can capture a broad background to emphasize depth, while at 85mm the background can be blurred extensively for a clean look. Even at the telephoto end of 200mm, a magnification ratio of 1:3.3 still enables close-up shooting.

Swift, accurate autofocus is driven by Sigma’s HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motor, allowing for fast subject acquisition and tracking.

The optical design, which properly positions four aspherical lenses, one FLD glass element, and three SLD glass elements, combined with an internal mechanism that precisely maintains each zoom group, enables high performance across the entire zoom range despite the high zoom ratio. Aberrations are thoroughly corrected, and flare and ghosting are kept to a minimum.

The Sigma 20-200mm F3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary lens will be available in late September at authorized Sigma dealers in the US for Sony E-mount and L-Mount for a retail price of $999 USD.