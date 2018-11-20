December 5th at the NYIT Auditorium Theater on Broadway, the return of “Sight, Sound & Story” is the place to be for some unique discussions with an amazing group of cinematographers.

The 4th annual edition of “Sight, Sound & Story: The Art of Cinematography” returns to New York City. Organized by the Manhattan Edit Workshop, the east coast leader in education for content creators, the 2018 edition of the symposium showcases some of the industry’s leading cinematographers behind worldwide hit TV shows including “Game of Thrones” “Ray Donovan” and “Westworld”.

There is also space to look to the past, with pioneers of cinematic production on classics such as “Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope”, “Tron” and “2001: A Space Odyssey”; and cinematographers that shot award-winning documentaries “Strong Island”, “Finding 52”, “Mad Hot Ballroom” and “RBG.”

Additionally, as usual at these events, attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with top gear companies including ZEISS, Adorama, Shutterstock, Padcaster, and other partners at the event’s Networking Party & Tech Lounge, sponsored by ZEISS.

From Star Wars to Ray Donovan

Executive Producer Jason Banke comments, “Each year we strive to bring the most talented and innovative artists to the New York community of filmmakers and DP’s. We are incredibly excited to host these conversations with such an amazing group of cinematographers.” Banke adds, “We wouldn’t be able to throw this year-end educational event without the support of our generous partners.”

This year’s line-up features cinematographers Robert McLachlan, ASC, CSC (“Game of Thrones”, Westworld”, “Ray Donovan”, “The Affair”), Bruce Logan, ASC (“Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope”, “Tron”, “2001: A Space Odyssey”), Claudia Raschke (“RBG”, “Mad Hot Ballroom”), Alan Jacobsen (“Strong Island”, “Finding 52”), Moderator David Leitner (Director & Cinematographer), Moderator Hugo Perez (Director & Producer), and Moderator Tony Wisniewski (ZEISS, Marketing Manager).

“Sight, Sound & Story: The Art of Cinematography” opens its doors on December 5th at the NYIT Auditorium on Broadway. Limited seating left, discounted tickets available here. Cost includes tickets to all panels and networking party with an open bar, hors-d’oeuvres & sponsored giveaways.

To inquire about tickets or partnership opportunities please contact [email protected].