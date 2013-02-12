Saving Favorite Effects in Final Cut Pro X

On this week’s MacBreak Studio

By Mark Spencer February 12, 2013 Uncategorised

On this week's MacBreak Studio, I show Steve Martin from Ripple Training how you can modify effects in Final Cut Pro X and then save them for later use.

 
Saving favorite effects (including titles, transitions, generators, and effects) in Final Cut Pro X works quite a bit differently than it did in early versions of Final Cut Pro, which has led some folks to believe that it can't be done. Well it can be done, and it's easy – although it does take a few more steps than I think it should, and it does require that you own a copy of Motion to do so. But the benefit is that you can create collections of effects (again, including titles, transitions, and generators as well) for each of your projects that are easy to find, reuse, and share.
 
This capability is one more reason that I believe Motion is an essential part in every Final Cut Pro editor's toolbox.

 


Tags:
Share:

Verizon’s Lowell McAdam to Headline 2013 NAB Show General Session

Shotgun production management software deals lower-cost subscription model

Mark Spencer

Mark Spencer is a freelance producer, videographer, editor, trainer and writer based in the Bay Area. He produces Final Cut Pro X-related training and plugins for with his partners at Ripple Training. He is an Apple-certified Master Trainer, and consults for corporations and individuals. He is the author or co-author of a half-dozen books on motion graphics and editing from Peachpit Press and writes for ProVideo Coalition. He maintains www.applemotion.net, a resource for Motion. Mark has an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

You Might Also Like

Filmmaker Friday with Filmmaker Jessica Lopez

Filmmaker Friday with Filmmaker Jessica Lopez

April 14, 2017
FREE PVC WEBINAR – TITLER PRO 5 FOR MEDIA COMPOSER EDITORS – APRIL 11, 2017

FREE PVC WEBINAR – TITLER PRO 5 FOR MEDIA COMPOSER EDITORS – APRIL 11, 2017

March 30, 2017
ART OF THE CUT with “La La Land” editor Tom Cross

ART OF THE CUT with “La La Land” editor Tom Cross

December 13, 2016

  • Show us the flying pizza!

  • A simpler way is to create a folder called Favourites in Movies/Motion Templates/Effects and then alt drag any effects you want to copy them to that folder. No need for Motion.

PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails