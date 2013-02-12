On this week's MacBreak Studio, I show Steve Martin from Ripple Training how you can modify effects in Final Cut Pro X and then save them for later use.

Saving favorite effects (including titles, transitions, generators, and effects) in Final Cut Pro X works quite a bit differently than it did in early versions of Final Cut Pro, which has led some folks to believe that it can't be done. Well it can be done, and it's easy – although it does take a few more steps than I think it should, and it does require that you own a copy of Motion to do so. But the benefit is that you can create collections of effects (again, including titles, transitions, and generators as well) for each of your projects that are easy to find, reuse, and share.

This capability is one more reason that I believe Motion is an essential part in every Final Cut Pro editor's toolbox.