Saramonic, a global leader in professional audio solutions, proudly introduces Saramonic Air—a dual-channel 2.4 GHz wireless microphone system engineered for creators who need dependable, high-quality audio in a compact, intuitive package. Equipped with intelligent noise cancellation, a discreet 9.7 mm lavalier microphone, real-time monitoring, and adjustable EQ tuning, Saramonic Air delivers a streamlined, professional-grade solution for effortless sound capture.

I was given the opportunity to test the Saramonic Air dual-channel 2.4 GHz wireless microphone system for a few weeks before its official announcement. Once I tested the Saramonic Air on my iPhone and my wife’s much newer iPhone, I immediately understood just how easy it is to use. The Saramonic Air is quite literally a plug-and-play wireless audio system. Yet, I do not do much iPhone filmmaking. How would the Saramonic Air handle a more complex wireless audio environment during a documentary short shoot?

The shoot? A teenage soccer fan who, due to various reasons I can’t get into, was allowed to travel with the team for a game. So, a sports style in a stadium with all that comes with these complex environments. Typically, I shoot on the Canon C300 Mark III, with audio channels 1 and 2 occupied by a high-end professional wireless system and an on-camera shotgun microphone, to better capture what’s happening right in front of me. I don’t have the Canon expansion unit, so getting wireless audio on channels 3 and 4 is a bit of a chore. Cue the workarounds. In the past, I’ve plugged a 3.5mm mic input into Canon’s channel 3 and 4 inputs. It works decently.

In this case, the teen was accompanied by both parents. Clearly, I wanted clean sound from Mom and Dad as well as my teenage subject. This is where I test the Saramonic Air. I plugged in the Saramonic Air receiver to the 3.5mm input on the Canon C300 Mark III. Boom, I have separate and clean wireless audio from Mom and Dad. The best part, the Saramonic Air receiver is tiny and I didn’t have any more heft or dangling wireless audio receivers bouncing on my camera. How long did the battery last? How did the audio sound?

Ultra-clear Sound in Challenging Environments

Saramonic Air captures professional-grade audio with precision, even in noisy surroundings. Its two-level intelligent noise cancellation effectively suppresses ambient sound without clipping or distortion, while customizable EQ modes enhance vocal clarity and preserve the natural character of the voice. The 9.7 mm lavalier microphone features a 6mm diaphragm 1.5× larger than standard, capturing vocals and instruments in full detail—from deep bass to crisp highs. Its rounded shape fits securely and minimizes plosives via front-facing pickup, delivering a clean on-camera look ideal for interviews, streaming, and run-and-gun productions.

The Saramonic built-in limiter ensures audio fidelity even during dynamic vocal peaks. Additionally, a –6 dB safety track adds an extra layer of protection against unexpected spikes. The receiver’s 3.5 mm output and 1.05″ full-color TFT display allow for easy monitoring and control of noise cancellation, gain, and brightness.

In my testing, the sound from the Saramonic Air rivaled other wireless systems I had in place. It wasn’t the depth of sound but the built-in noise cancellation. Most of the time, that helped the sound from Mom and Dad to sound pretty good. At other times, the noise cancellation was too much, but hey, I was in a loud soccer stadium, and the background noise was really loud at times. During those moments, the audio sounded a bit wet. Once one figures out how the Saramonic Air will react, it’s relatively easy to know when it’s a good time to use it and when, just as with all audio, to find a quieter place to capture it.

I used the 9.7 mm Lavalier microphone when I shot, not always, but mostly. The larger Lavalier is more prominent than I prefer, but the sound from them sounded great. The build of the 9.7mm Lavalier microphone feels a bit delicate, like many Lavalier microphones, so it’s best to take care of those wires.

Other times, I threw the whole transmitter on a person when I needed to grab a quick sound bite. That was nice to have these Saramonic Air transmitters at the ready. What I like about the Saramonic Air transmitters is that they are smaller than other brands and are thus easier to hide on a person.

Lightweight Build with Bold Design

Built with retro-futuristic style metal shells and refined lines, the Air system blends portability with performance. Designed for professional creators and filmmakers, its hot-shoe-compatible form factor mounts easily to cameras, while the entire system remains compact enough to slip into a pocket or pouch.

With USB-C, Lightning, and 3.5 mm TRS outputs, it offers a plug-and-play experience for fast, hassle-free setup. The system supports simultaneous output to two devices—perfect for horizontal filming and vertical livestreaming in one step. The receiver powers on and off with the camera, while the transmitter can trigger phone recording with a single tap. When the setup is ready, recording begins instantly.

Weighing only 11 g, the transmitter clips on with ease and disappears into any wardrobe. It keeps a low profile but doesn’t shy away from style—sporting a sleek retro design in galactic gray with a soft internal glow. The metal charging case completes the experience with a compact, pocket-friendly build and a transparent lid, adding a smart, stylish touch to a setup made for creators on the move.

The battery case that charges the Saramonic Air is brilliant. It is compact and features LED battery indicators for each transmitter, allowing it to fit in one’s pocket or pouch if necessary. I like that if I remove a transmitter from a subject and place it in the battery case, the transmitter starts charging. I shot all evening, and the Saramonic Air barely burned 20% of its battery. Overall, I found a decent wireless audio solution that works on both my phone and my camera. The sound was pretty decent for the price and I could see myself keeping one of these in my documentary kit.

Saramonic Air Availability

The Saramonic Air – The Global Version (with Type-C adapter only) is priced at $139 without a Lavalier mic and $159 with two Lavalier mics. The US Version (including both Type-C and Lightning adapters) is priced at $149 without a Lavalier mic and $169 with two Lavalier mics.

About Saramonic

Founded in 2012, Saramonic has redefined professional audio with its award-winning innovations and over 400 patents. Committed to pushing the limits of sound technology, Saramonic continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions for filmmakers, broadcasters, and content creators worldwide.