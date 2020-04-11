The innovative Australian microphone and audio mixer manufacturer RØDE has just announced the White edition of its Wireless GO. RØDE also announced two key accessories for Wireless Go (of either color): Interview GO (an adaptor that turns the Wireless GO transmitter into a wireless handheld microphone) and MagClip GO (a magnetic clip that facilitates placing the Wireless GO transmitter on talent). Ahead are photos, two videos, and the press release from RØDE.

The Wireless GO White costs US$199 ( B&H).

The Interview GO accessory kit costs US$29 (B&H).

The MagClip GO costs US$19 (B&H).

Press release (with authentic Australian spellings)

Australian pro audio powerhouse RØDE Microphones is proud to announce an exciting expansion of the Wireless GO range.

Introducing the Wireless GO White, Lavalier GO White, Interview GO, and MagClip GO, four new additions to the ecosystem set to unlock a new world of creative possibilities for wireless audio users. The world’s most versatile wireless microphone just got a whole lot more versatile.

WHAT IS THE WIRELESS GO?

Unveiled to widespread acclaim at NAB 2019, the Wireless GO is an ultra-compact digital wireless microphone system that has since become the go-to for vloggers, run ‘n’ gun filmmakers, journalists and more.

Featuring a transmitter pack with an in-built omnidirectional condenser capsule, the Wireless GO launched as the world’s first truly wireless microphone system, entirely unique in its clip ‘n’ go versatility. There is also a 3.5mm input for connecting an external microphone like the RØDE Lavalier GO for even greater flexibility.

The receiver features a dual-purpose mount that sits snug in a camera cold shoe or clips securely onto clothing or a camera strap. Audio is sent to the receiver using RØDE’s Series III 2.4 GHz digital wireless transmission that delivers crystal-clear sound over 70m line-of-sight and is designed to excel in locations with dense Wi-Fi and Bluetooth activity. There is also a three-stage pad for tailoring the mic output to a camera or recorder and a bright LED screen for monitoring levels and battery life.

All of this is packed into an incredibly tiny form factor – both the transmitter and receiver are super lightweight, weighing a minuscule 31g each, making it the perfect microphone for anyone from vloggers using compact smartphone rigs to filmmakers looking for a discreet, hassle-free wireless audio solution.

KEY FEATURES OF THE WIRELESS GO

Uniquely versatile – transmitter can be used as a discreet clip-on microphone or as a compact belt pack for a lavalier microphone.

Ultra-compact, super-lightweight form factor – 44mm x 45.3mm x 18.5mm (transmitter), 44mm x 46.4mm x 18.5mm (receiver), 31g each.

Incredible sound – Series III 2.4GHz digital wireless transmission and broadcast-grade condenser capsule deliver crystal-clear audio in a wide variety of applications.

Extremely easy to use – pairs automatically in seconds, no complicated set up involved, quick and easy to mount on talent.

Designed and made in Australia from the highest quality components in RØDE’s state-of-the-art facilities in Sydney.

Very affordable!

WIRELESS GO & LAVALIER GO WHITE

With its ultra-compact form factor and sleek black finish, the Wireless GO blends seamlessly with dark clothing and environments, making it very inconspicuous in most recording scenarios. However, against white clothing and in lighter environments, it’s not so easily concealed. Enter the Wireless GO White.

The Wireless GO White is the world’s first white compact wireless microphone system, perfect for filmmakers whose subjects regularly wear light clothing, wedding videographers, and business professionals. It boasts all the same features as the black Wireless GO, only the colour of the transmitter and receiver has changed – even the included furry windshields are white!

For those who prefer using a lavalier microphone with their Wireless GO, the Lavalier GO (sold separately) also now comes in white. The Lavalier GO is a professional-grade wearable microphone designed to perform brilliantly in any broadcast application – the perfect companion for the Wireless GO.

INTERVIEW GO

The Interview GO is an adaptor that instantly turns the Wireless GO transmitter into a lightweight wireless handheld mic for reporting to-camera or interviewing in the field. It features a sturdy attachment for the Wireless GO’s cold shoe clip to secure the mic in place, plus a high-density windshield for reducing plosives and protecting the capsule from wind when recording outdoors.

MAGCLIP GO

The MagClip GO is a powerful magnetic clip that allows for total flexibility when placing the Wireless GO transmitter on talent. Simply slip the magnet under a piece of clothing opposite where you need to place the transmitter. This allows you to get the clearest recording possible no matter what kind of clothing your subject is wearing. It can even be used to place the mic discreetly on an object in a scene or on a stage to capture dialogue.

“This expansion of the Wireless GO range is the product of 12 months of listening to user feedback and seeing what creators need and want,” says RØDE CEO Damien Wilson. “We are always in tune with how our products are being used and who is using them, and we constantly push ourselves to create new products that inspire and encourage creativity. Keep an eye on the Wireless GO range in the coming months, there’s more to come…”

FTC disclosure No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units.

