Under strict embargo until now, RØDE has just unveiled its new NTG5 short shotgun microphone. The Australian manufacturer states that the NTG5 sets a new standard for its range of shotgun microphones. Thanks to its “groundbreaking acoustic port design providing superior progressive wave interference, ultra-lightweight construction, and crystal clear, broadcast-grade sound, the NTG5 is a revolution in shotgun microphone design aimed at the professional user,” says the company. Ahead are more tech details while I await the demo unit for review.

According to RØDE:

RØDE has been an innovator and market leader in shotgun mic technology since releasing the NTG1 in 2005. This was soon followed by the NTG2 and the award-winning NTG3, which set the standard for robust, broadcast-quality shotgun microphones. The NTG5 is the next step in the range’s evolution – the culmination of RØDE’s 28 years of research and development of high-quality microphones for broadcast and film applications.

More from the press release (with authentic Australian spellings):

KEY FEATURES OF THE RØDE NTG5:

Revolutionary acoustic design, delivering a natural, uncoloured sound.

Extremely lightweight (just 76g), short shotgun microphone (just 203mm), making it far easier to handle on set than other shotgun mics, especially when used on a boom pole.

Tailored frequency response and very low self-noise of just 10dbA, making it ideal for location recording, professional filmmaking, and other critical recording situations.

Highly directional supercardioid polar pattern and smooth off-axis response.

RF-bias technology and conformal coating ensure superior performance in adverse weather conditions.

Comes in a complete location recording kit with windshield, pistol grip and other accessories – the NTG5 is ready to take into the field right out of the box.

The first thing you will notice about the NTG5 is the striking new body. The design has been completely overhauled, with circular acoustic ports replacing the linear slots found in other shotgun mics. The revolutionary design is the result of many months of specialised acoustic testing that began during the development of the TF5 – our new premium small diaphragm condenser mic designed in collaboration with legendary engineer Tony Faulker. The TF5’s capsule features a unique perforated acoustic vent design and this breakthrough lead us to completely reimagine the NTG5’s design, with acoustic perforations employed along the length of the microphone.

The result is a shotgun mic with unmatched acoustic transparency, and a natural, uncoloured sound that will sound superb in a wide variety of applications. The annular line tube technology intrinsic to the NTG5’s design sets it apart from all other microphones in its category, and will see this microphone take its place as a future industry standard.

The NTG5 features a short, super lightweight aluminium body (just 76 grams or under 3 ounces!), making it one of the most compact professional shotgun mics on the market – a dream for boom operators who find themselves on long, demanding shoots, or filmmakers and sound recordists looking for a more portable and lightweight rig that delivers broadcast-grade audio.

Boasting a tightly controlled frequency response and very low self-noise, the NTG5 sounds spectacular in a wide variety of applications, particularly location recording and demanding filmmaking scenarios where superlative audio is imperative. No excuses.

RF-bias technology and conformal coating ensure the NTG5 is reliable in adverse environments. It is designed to be taken everywhere, with excellent resistance to wet conditions, high humidity, severe cold and dust. The NTG5 comes in a complete location recording kit, featuring the new WS10 windshield, redesigned pistol grip and other accessories – it’s ready to be taken into the field right out of the box.

The NTG5’s highly directional supercardioid polar pattern and smooth off-axis response deliver superb audio whether used on a boom pole, pistol grip, or on-camera. It is ideal for capturing dialogue and other detailed sound sources in any environment and will out- perform high-end shotgun microphones that cost several times more. The perfect location recording mic.

Pricing and availability

The NTG5 is US$499 and is shipping now at your authorized dealer.

