Reviewing The New Maono Wave T5 Wireless Microphone System

The MAONO WAVE T5 made an impression on me. More importantly, it made a head-whipping, “Oh, that’s nice,” impressive response from my non-tech wife.

The Maono Wave T5 is one of a group of new wireless microphone systems that are compact, compatible with smartphones, and feature some degree of AI noise suppression. The Maono Wave T5 kit features two small but mighty wireless microphones and receivers for either a mirrorless camera, a USB-C connection, or a Thunderbolt connection. This 9g little wireless system offers users adjustable noise cancellation, which can be a nice little feature when shooting on a Smartphone or streaming from a loud event.

Table of Contents

First Impressions Setup Sound Quality Range & Reliability Battery Life Who’s It For? The Quirks Verdict

Maono Wave T5 First Impressions

Out of the box, the Maono Wave T5 comes in a smart case where the charging box, connectors, and magnetic mic clips are all right at one’s fingertips. Open the charging box, and the two wireless microphones and receiver’s LEDs light up, indicating whether they are connected or require a connection.

Setup

Plug, pair, play. Seriously, it is quite easy to set up these wireless microphones. The T5 doesn’t waste time with awkward menus or cryptic LED codes.

During a photoshoot featuring our eight-year-old daughter showing off her costumes, before she grows out of them, my wife, who normally avoids fiddly tech, grabbed it, clipped it on, and was instantly recording. She actually laughed at how small it was and said, “That’s all I have to do?“ She was genuinely excited that it worked without any setup drama. If my wife finds it easy, it’s basically foolproof. I shot behind-the-scenes family footage while my wife snapped her portraits. It’s nice to have clean audio from an iPhone shoot that’ll give a bit of context to the portraits later.

Sound Quality

Now, this isn’t a high-end professional microphone system, but for what it is, the T5 punches above its weight. The sound is clear without picking up too much background noise.

Is the Maono Wave T5 broadcast-ready? I’ve used a similar mic system for a shoot. I don’t see why one wouldn’t use the Maono Wave T5 in a pinch. For example, I shoot on a Canon C300 Mark III for most of my documentary-focused work. That camera has two XLR inputs and a single 3.5mm jack. I can split Channels 3 and 4 and have two additional wireless microphones in use if needed. It’s a workaround for the Canon C300 Mark III expansion pack that’s decent, absent a professional sound recordist. Like, I wrote, I’d use it in a pinch. But, I wondered if I could use the Maono T5 Wave in another way.

While in the process of reviewing the Maono Wave T5, I was also testing Blackmagic’s URSA Cine 12K LF which gave me a thought. I needed a decent video showing off the Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF and I needed something to show off the Maono T5 Wave. So, I asked my wife to record a narration track for a little video we created. She did everything you’d not expect a professional voice actor do, she recorded the narration on her phone with the Maono T5 Wave. Now, her audio doesn’t sound like it was recorded in a professional audio booth. But I think it works.

Range & Reliability

Maono claims the T5 can handle up to 200 feet of range. I didn’t dive into the true range for one reason. If you’re using the Maona T5, I’m guessing you’re shooting near your subject. I don’t see a large need to shoot more than 50 feet away from a subject. That being said, I was in another room, and the T5 handled it well.

Battery Life

I found the Maono Wave T5 kept a decent charge throughout my review period. I charged the system once and went about my business, testing the wireless microphones and receivers. That’s decent for a battery-powered mic system. Now, these microphones are small, meaning their batteries are small too. One might get away with a 6-hour shoot. Anything over 6 hours would cause me to feel anxious about when the battery will be drained.

One cannot review a wireless mic system built for smartphones and not, at the very least, mention that the Maono Wave T5 USB-C and Thunderbolt receivers both have USB-C charging ports to keep one’s device fully charged during a shoot. That’s a nice feature.

The Quirks

First and foremost, you cannot plug a lavalier microphone to the Maono Wave T5 mics. That means you will be stuck with a quarter-sized microphone attached to your subject. That can be quite the eye-sore for some. The soft case that holds the USB-C and Thunderbolt adapters also holds small clothespin-style clips that magnetically attach to each mic. Well, those magnetic clips are jammed into the softcase and my fat fingers struggled to get a grip on them. Additionally, the Maono T5 Wave package came with two necklace-style microphone holders. I found it difficult to get the microphones into the necklace holders so I didn’t use them.

Who’s It For?

Content creators who want better audio than built-in phone mics.

Educators doing remote classes or tutorials.

Wedding/event shooters who need a backup wireless mic.

And, apparently, spouses who want something that works without reading a manual.

Verdict

The Maono Wave T5 Wireless Microphone isn’t here to dethrone the Sennheisers of the world. But that’s not the point. It’s here to give creators and casual users a plug-and-play mic that just works, sounds clean, and doesn’t cost as much as your monthly streaming subscriptions combined.

If you’re the kind of person who wants fuss-free, portable, and surprisingly solid audio without breaking the bank, the T5 is a no-brainer. And if my wife—who normally gives new gadgets a suspicious side-eye—found it “cute“ and fun to use, then Maono really nailed the simplicity factor.