2020 was quite the year in many ways for everyone. As unabashed camera geeks, we saw 2020 not only as a year for lockdowns, working from home, and everything that was thrown at us, but also a year for incredible cameras announced and released. Make no mistake, 2020 was a dumpster fire. For cameras, though, 2020 was an outstanding year. This year included the release of cameras like the RED Komodo, the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K, the Canon R5, R6, C300 Mark III, C70, Sony FX6, Sony A7s III, and many more. In this podcast, we attempt to look back on the year of the camera and what it meant to be a filmmaker in uncertain times.

Kenny and Brian come from two different perspectives. Brian spent the year covering the events of 2020 from a photojournalist and videographer’s point of view. In comparison, Kenny embraced new production workflows, live-streaming tech, and navigating working safely during a global pandemic. A common theme these two filmmakers found was the camera technology released in 2020 made life easier to be a filmmaker and to find one’s voice. 2020 proved to be the year of incredible camera advancements. Enjoy the episode!