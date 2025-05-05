At NAB 2025, Instagrid made a strong impression on filmmakers, broadcasters, and mobile production teams with its modular battery systems—the Instagrid GO and LINK—designed to power high-draw equipment without the noise, fumes, or hassle of traditional generators.

The Instagrid GO system is a compact 2.1kWh power unit offering 3,600W of continuous output and up to 18,000W of peak power, all while weighing just 20 kg (44 lbs). It’s built for real-world production environments, featuring IP54 water and dust resistance, a silent <10 dB(A) operating noise level, and a rugged metal chassis. With dual 120V/20A outlets and an additional 30A port, it easily powers everything from high-output LED panels and HMIs to DIT carts, camera systems, and even grip motors.

What sets the GO apart is its ability to be daisy-chained with up to two more GO units using the Instagrid LINK module, expanding your capacity to over 6.3kWh. The LINK ensures hot-swappable, uninterrupted power delivery across multiple units, allowing for continuous production even during battery swaps.

Instagrid’s core innovation lies in its design: rather than relying on a single inverter, the GO features 24 micro-inverters that distribute energy more efficiently and safely. This architecture minimizes heat buildup, eliminates internal fans, and extends the lifetime of the unit, all while maintaining a compact form factor.

From a practical standpoint, users can expect to power a 1000W light like a Creamsource Vortex8 or ARRI M18 for about two hours on a single GO. Using multiple units extends runtime proportionally. Since most fixtures run dimmed below 100%, actual runtimes can be even longer. And with quick recharging—reaching 100% in under 3 hours—you’ll be back in action before the next setup.

The GO is not just hardware—it’s smart tech. Instagrid also provides fleet tracking, real-time battery monitoring, and CO2 data reporting, enabling productions to optimize logistics and qualify for sustainability incentives.

With support for both European (230V) and North American (120V) grid standards, and multiple output socket formats including Neutrik powerCON TRUE1 TOP, the GO is production-ready no matter where you’re shooting.

In an industry rapidly pivoting toward greener, more flexible workflows, Instagrid is emerging as a leader in clean portable power. Whether you’re shooting on location, powering a small set, or running off-grid film gear, Instagrid’s GO and LINK systems provide the reliability, scalability, and sustainability that today’s creatives demand.

Learn more and explore power solutions built for the field at instagrid.co.