Nikon Shows Love For Animals with New Animal-Detection AF

I love my pets. You love your pets. If I were a betting man I may even suggest you like to photograph your pets as much as I do. Getting a perfect focus on our pets though… not the easiest thing to get right. Well, Nikon just made your pet photography a little bit easier with the addition of Animal-Detection AF for the Nikon Z7 and Z6. The bonus, this is not the only update Nikon made to the Z7 and Z6 either. They even threw in a little update to the new Z50 as well.

Nikon announced the release of firmware Ver. 3.00 for the Nikon Z 7 and Z 6 full-frame mirrorless cameras and Ver. 1.10 for the Z 50 DX-format mirrorless camera. These latest updates offer several significant improvements and feature additions to make Nikon’s Z series mirrorless cameras even more powerful.

Firmware Ver. 3.00 for the Nikon Z 7 and Nikon Z 6 adds:

Addition of Animal-Detection AF: The Nikon Z 7 and Z 6 will now recognize the eyes and faces of dogs and cats, allowing users to concentrate on their creativity and easily capture intended images without worrying about focus. When multiple animal faces or eyes are detected, photographers can use the camera’s left and right indicators to select the face or eye that the camera focuses on. When recording videos, face detection will be enabled.

Enhanced Functionality for subject-tracking AF: Subject tracking for still shooting in AF-C mode has been modified to provide a more familiar operational feel similar to that of the 3D-tracking feature built into Nikon DSLR cameras. To enable the feature, users can hold the AF-ON button or half-press the shutter-release button to initiate. Subject tracking disengages when users take their finger off the button, causing the camera to switch back to the original focus point before subject tracking began. Additionally, the transition from the Auto-area AF display to the subject selection display can be assigned to a custom control button, allowing for more customized user experience. These improvements to subject tracking operation will make it easier and quicker for users to activate and change the subject while looking through the viewfinder.

Support for CFexpress memory cards: In addition to Sony® CFexpress1 memory cards, select Type B CFexpress cards manufactured by ProGrade Digital® and Lexar® will also be supported with the firmware update.

Firmware Ver. 1.10 for the Nikon Z 50:

Improved AF Operation in Movie Mode: Nikon has improved autofocus operation in the Z 50 when recording movies in self-portrait mode. The new feature will lock focus at AF-F mode, allowing the camera to better maintain focus on a user’s face while recording video.

