fbpx
News

Nikon Shows Love For Animals with New Animal-Detection AF

All our animals deserve to be in focus, right?

Profile Picture Brian Hallett February 18, 2020

I love my pets. You love your pets. If I were a betting man I may even suggest you like to photograph your pets as much as I do. Getting a perfect focus on our pets though… not the easiest thing to get right. Well, Nikon just made your pet photography a little bit easier with the addition of Animal-Detection AF for the Nikon Z7 and Z6. The bonus, this is not the only update Nikon made to the Z7 and Z6 either. They even threw in a little update to the new Z50 as well. Nikon

Nikon announced the release of firmware Ver. 3.00 for the Nikon Z 7 and Z 6 full-frame mirrorless cameras and Ver. 1.10 for the Z 50 DX-format mirrorless camera. These latest updates offer several significant improvements and feature additions to make Nikon’s Z series mirrorless cameras even more powerful.

Firmware Ver. 3.00 for the Nikon Z 7 and Nikon Z 6 adds:

Addition of Animal-Detection AF: The Nikon Z 7 and Z 6 will now recognize the eyes and faces of dogs and cats, allowing users to concentrate on their creativity and easily capture intended images without worrying about focus. When multiple animal faces or eyes are detected, photographers can use the camera’s left and right indicators to select the face or eye that the camera focuses on. When recording videos, face detection will be enabled.Nikon

Enhanced Functionality for subject-tracking AF: Subject tracking for still shooting in AF-C mode has been modified to provide a more familiar operational feel similar to that of the 3D-tracking feature built into Nikon DSLR cameras. To enable the feature, users can hold the AF-ON button or half-press the shutter-release button to initiate. Subject tracking disengages when users take their finger off the button, causing the camera to switch back to the original focus point before subject tracking began. Additionally, the transition from the Auto-area AF display to the subject selection display can be assigned to a custom control button, allowing for more customized user experience. These improvements to subject tracking operation will make it easier and quicker for users to activate and change the subject while looking through the viewfinder.

Support for CFexpress memory cards: In addition to Sony® CFexpress1 memory cards, select Type B CFexpress cards manufactured by ProGrade Digital® and Lexar® will also be supported with the firmware update.

For further information and to download the free firmware please visit Nikonusa.com/evolve

Nikon

Firmware Ver. 1.10 for the Nikon Z 50:

Improved AF Operation in Movie Mode: Nikon has improved autofocus operation in the Z 50 when recording movies in self-portrait mode. The new feature will lock focus at AF-F mode, allowing the camera to better maintain focus on a user’s face while recording video.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Voices From Sundance: “Scare Me” Editor Patrick Lawrence

Profile Picture
Brian Hallett
author
Brian Hallett, is an award winning cameraman, editor, and producer. He has shot everything from Network broadcast news, promotional image campaigns, music videos, short films, and documentaries. Check out his reel at hallett-brian.com

You Might Also Like

The new Nikon D6 DSLR: built for professionals, not pixel peepers
News

The new Nikon D6 DSLR: built for professionals, not pixel peepers

With ONLY a 20.8-megapixel full-frame sensor and a price of of $6,499.95, the new...
Blackmagic Design Camera Setup 6.8 For Pocket 4K and 6K
News

Blackmagic Design Camera Setup 6.8 For Pocket 4K and 6K

Camera Setup 6.8 has just been released by Blackmagic Design. The new firmware improves...
Upgrade With Nikon’s New D780 “Trade Up” Program
News

Upgrade With Nikon’s New D780 “Trade Up” Program

Today, Nikon Inc. announced a limited-time trade-in program that makes it easy to step...
A Whole Bunch of 2020 Sundance Films Used Blackmagic Design
News

A Whole Bunch of 2020 Sundance Films Used Blackmagic Design

More than 50 projects at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival used Blackmagic Design gear,...
Subscribe