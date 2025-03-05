Nikon and RED Partner with Vimeo for Short Film Grant

In an exciting new initiative for emerging filmmakers, Vimeo has announced the launch of the first-ever “Vimeo Short Film Grant presented by Nikon | RED.” This groundbreaking program is designed to help up-and-coming storytellers bring their creative visions to life with financial backing, mentorship from industry experts, cutting-edge filmmaking equipment, and exposure to a global audience.

The grant will provide five selected filmmakers with $30,000 each to produce a short film. In addition to funding, recipients will receive one-on-one mentorship from a prestigious jury of filmmakers and guidance from the Vimeo Curation Team. The goal is to support promising talent and help them create high-quality films that stand out in the industry.

Exclusive Access to Professional Filmmaking Tools

The winning filmmakers will gain access to some of the most advanced filmmaking technology available today. This includes:

Nikon’s latest Z CINEMA professional video equipment , including the cutting-edge V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X cinema cameras, which feature Nikon’s Z-mount technology.

Nikon’s acclaimed mirrorless cameras , such as the Z9, Z8, and Z6III , known for their high-resolution video capabilities and exceptional image quality.

A Vimeo Standard subscription and distribution support on Vimeo’s platform, including promotional opportunities at exclusive in-person screenings in New York City and Los Angeles hosted by Vimeo.

With this combination of funding, professional tools, and mentorship, the grant aims to ensure that winning filmmakers can produce their work at the highest technical and artistic standards.

Selection and Judging Process

The winning projects will be chosen by a jury of filmmakers, industry professionals, and Vimeo executives, who will evaluate submissions based on:

Originality of the concept

Artistic merit and storytelling ability

Feasibility of execution within the given resources and timeline

The judging panel will include well-known Vimeo Staff Picks alumni, such as acclaimed filmmakers David Lowery, Charlotte Wells, Sean Wang, Savanah Leaf, and cinematographer Adam Bricker, ASC.

Filmmaker Charlotte Wells, known for her critically acclaimed film Aftersun, expressed her excitement about the grant, saying:

“Short films are a form of their own, but they’re also an essential entryway into the feature film industry—a way many filmmakers begin to figure out what they’re doing and who they’re doing it with. Vimeo has been an impressive platform for short-form work for years, supporting emerging filmmakers (including me). I’m grateful to support their inaugural short film grant—broadening access to this undeniably expensive art form.”

Savannah Leaf, another filmmaker and program mentor, added:

“As a writer and director, the journey can often feel lonely and nerve-wracking. Mentorship is a powerful way to navigate those challenges, offering the support and confidence to create. From the start of my career, Vimeo helped me build a community of peers and mentors. I’m excited to collaborate with Vimeo and emerging filmmakers to continue fostering the community that first gave me the courage to direct.”

Industry Leaders Support Emerging Filmmakers

Vimeo’s CEO, Philip Moyer, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting filmmakers: “For two decades, Vimeo has served and inspired millions of filmmakers and film enthusiasts around the world. We are incredibly proud to partner with industry leaders Nikon and RED on this new grant program to accelerate the future of storytelling. Together, we will provide filmmakers with resources, mentorship, and a trusted platform to create exceptional short films and connect with a global audience.”

Both Nikon and RED, two of the most respected brands in cinematography, expressed their excitement for the program.

Naoki Onozato, President and CEO of Nikon Inc., stated:

“We’re thrilled to partner with Vimeo on this important initiative, which recognizes the vision and talent of emerging filmmakers. By providing them with the best tools available, we hope to help them reach a broader audience than ever before.”

Keiji Oishi, CEO of RED Digital Cinema, added:

“Independent filmmaking is a vibrant community that amplifies fresh voices and unique stories, igniting creativity and innovation. RED is excited to support these promising artists at the beginning of their cinematic journey, and we can’t wait to see what they create.”

How to Apply

Filmmakers interested in applying for the “Vimeo Short Film Grant presented by Nikon | RED” can submit their projects starting March 10, 2025. Winners will be notified in early July, with projects set to begin later that month.

For complete details, eligibility requirements, and official rules, visit: www.vimeo.com/shortfilmgrant.

This initiative marks an exciting new opportunity for emerging filmmakers to bring their creative visions to life with the support of Vimeo, Nikon, and RED—three of the most influential brands in digital filmmaking.