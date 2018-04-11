NAB 2018: Canon C700 Full Frame Digital Camera

NAB 2018 has a hint of a large sensor love affair perfume filling the air. Its beautiful aroma is intoxicating to the NAB attendees. From booth to booth these little Romeos and Juliets rush around the NAB floor trying to find the camera they love the most. Star-crossed lovers they may be considering the depth of wallet or purse it will take to love one’s own full frame camera.

At $33,000 the Canon C700 Full Frame, or FF, appears to be one of the most reasonably priced high-resolution full frame cameras at NAB 2018 for camera owner/operator lovebirds. For almost the same amount as the base price of a Tesla Model 3 an owner/operator gets the camera. No EVF. No Codex Recorder. No Accessories except for the power cable one can plug into the wall. Add in a much needed CAnon EVF and you have a camera more accurately priced around $40,000. Yet, the Canon C700 Full Frame, and its image might just be worth every penny to those who love the full frame look. We had a chance to talk to Canon at NAB 2018 and learn more about the C700 FF.

SPECIFICATIONS

Image Sensing Device

Sensor CMOS Sensor with DAF Technology Total Pixels Approx. 20.8 megapixels (6062 x 3432) Number of Effective Pixels Approx. 18.69 megapixels (5952 x 3140): When 4096 x 2160 or 2048 x 1080 is selected as the resolution Approx. 17.52 megapixels (5580 x 3140): When 3840 x 2160 or 1920 x 1080 is selected as the resolution RAW Recording Pixels 5952 x 3140 Lens Mount EF Mount (Cinema Lock Type), PL Exposure Modes (1) Manual exposure based on shutter setting, iris setting, ISO/gain setting and ND filter setting (2) Push auto iris control, auto iris control (Light metering system selection/AE shift possible) Shutter Setting Speed, Angle, Clear Scan, Slow or Off mode selected Either 1/3 or 1/4 steps selected as speed increment Iris Setting Can be set to 1/2-stop, 1/3-stop or Fine (1) Push auto iris control (2) Auto iris control Lenses that support Auto Iris: EF Lenses EF-S 10–18mm f/4.5–5.6 IS STM EF-S 18–55mm f/3.5–5.6 IS STM EF-S 18–135mm f/3.5–5.6 IS STM EF-S 55–250mm f/4–5.6 IS STM EF 24–105mm f/3.5–5.6 IS STM EF-S 18–135mm f/3.5–5.6 IS USM EF-S 18–55mm f/4–5.6 IS STM EF 70–300mm f/4–5.6 IS II USM EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STM EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM CINE-SERVO Lenses CN7x17 KAS S/E1 CN7x17 KAS S/P1 CN20x50 IAS H/E1 CN20x50 IAS H/P1 CN-E 18–80mm T4.4 L IS KAS S CN-E 70–200mm T4.4L IS KAS S Cinema Prime Lenses CN-E 14mm T3.1 L F CN-E 20mm T1.5 L F CN-E 24mm T1.5 L F CN-E 35mm T1.5 L F CN-E 50mm T1.3 L F CN-E 85mm T1.3 L F CN-E 135mm T2.2 L F ENG Broadcast Lenses (2/3 mount lenses which allow for 12-pin communication using B4 mount) HJ14ex4.3B IASE S HJ18ex7.6B IASE S HJ24ex7.5B IASE S HJ17ex7.6B IASE S HJ22ex7.6B IASE S (The optional MO-4E or MO-4P B4 Adapter is required.) ISO 1 step, 1/3 step settings [100* – 160 – 25600 – 102400*] * When the sensitivity is expanded ND Filter 5 density settings (2, 4, 6, 8*, 10* stops) * When expansion is selected Motorized drive Focus Control Dual Pixel CMOS AF supported Manual Focus, One-Shot AF, Continuous AF, AF-Boosted MF, Face Detection AF Only lenses that support AF functions can be used in any of these modes. Focus Guide Available; displays focus status or unfocused status using the AF signal. It is useful while MF or One-Shot AF is not being performed. When the AF frame is set to movable, the guide display can be moved to any position by operating the joystick. If the AF frame is fixed to the center of the display, the guide can be moved independently of the fixed AF frame. The guide can be displayed in the main frame or sub frame. When displaying, the main and sub frames will be swapped with every SET operation. Controls Display 3.0-inch (7.66cm on the diagonal) color liquid crystal Approx. 1.036 million dots Viewfinder None (OLED Electronic Viewfinder EVF-V70: Sold separately)

White Balance AWB, User Setting (setting range: 2000 K to 15000 K/-20 CC to +20 CC), Daylight, Tungsten, Set (A/B) Frame Rate 59.94 Hz, 24.00 Hz 59.94 Hz mode: 59.94i/59.94P/29.97P/23.98P 24.00 Hz mode: 24.00P CFast™ Card (2 slots) Movies (XF-AVC/ProRes), custom pictures, metadata recording SD Card Movies (XF-AVC (proxy)), photos (JPEG), custom pictures, metadata, menus and other data Codex Capture Drive Movies (ProRes / RAW) Video (1) XF-AVC/MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 (2) ProRes/Apple ProRes Codec (3) RAW Audio Linear PCM (24 bit – 48kHz) 4-channel Recording

XF-AVC Resolution / Sampling 4096×2160 YCC422 10 bit/3840×2160 YCC422 10 bit 2048×1080 YCC422 10 bit/1920×1080 YCC422 10 bit 2048×1080 RGB444 12 bit/1920×1080 RGB444 12 bit 2048×1080 RGB444 10 bit/1920×1080 RGB444 10 bit XF-AVC Bit Rate 810/440/410/310/225/210/170/160/90 Mbps Intra-frame 50 Mbps Long GOP Pro Res Resolution / Sampling 4096×2160 YCC422 10 bit/3840×2160 YCC422 10 bit 2048×1080 YCC422 10 bit/1920×1080 YCC422 10 bit 2048×1080 RGB444 12 bit/1920×1080 RGB444 12 bit Pro Res Bit Rate ProRes4444XQ /ProRes4444/ProRes422HQ /ProRes422 XF-AVC (Proxy) Resolution / Sampling 2048×1080 YCC420 8 bit/1920×1080 YCC420 8 bit XF-AVC (Proxy)Bit Rate 24/35 Mbps Long GOP RAWBit Depth 12/10 bit RAW Resolution 5952×3140 5952×2532 4096×2160 (cropped) 2048×1080 (cropped) Gamma Canon Log 3/Canon Log 2/Canon Log/Wide DR etc. Color Space Cinema Gamut/BT.2020 Gamut/DCI-P3 Gamut/BT.709 Gamut

LUT BT.709/BT.2020/DCI/ACESproxy/HDR-ST2084 etc. Others Slow & Fast motion recording (max. 168 fps supported), relay recording, double slot recording, custom picture settings, color bar, peaking display, zebra display, My Menu settings, waveform monitor display, custom function, assignable buttons, key lock, marker displays, enlarged display, custom display, Control via Browser Remote, peripheral illumination correction, monaural microphone, fan control, correction of chromatic aberration of magnification, geotagging and other functions Input GENLOCK terminal (also serves as SYNC OUT terminal), TIME CODE terminal (input/output switching), REMOTE terminals (A/B), MIC jack, INPUT terminal (XLR: 2 sets) Output MON. (1/2) terminals, SDI-OUT terminal (1–4), HDMI OUT terminal, headphones jack, SYNC OUT terminal (also serves as GENLOCK terminal), TIME CODE terminal (input/output switching), VIDEO terminal Input / Output Control LENS terminal, Ethernet terminal, CTRL terminal, expansion system terminal