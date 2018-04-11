NAB 2018: Canon C700 Full Frame Digital Camera

Is this the Full Frame Camera shooters originally wanted from Canon?

By Brian Hallett April 11, 2018

NAB 2018  has a hint of a large sensor love affair perfume filling the air. Its beautiful aroma is intoxicating to the NAB attendees. From booth to booth these little Romeos and Juliets rush around the NAB floor trying to find the camera they love the most. Star-crossed lovers they may be considering the depth of wallet or purse it will take to love one’s own full frame camera.

 

At $33,000 the Canon C700 Full Frame, or FF, appears to be one of the most reasonably priced high-resolution full frame cameras at NAB 2018 for camera owner/operator lovebirds. For almost the same amount as the base price of a Tesla Model 3 an owner/operator gets the camera. No EVF. No Codex Recorder. No Accessories except for the power cable one can plug into the wall. Add in a much needed CAnon EVF and you have a camera more accurately priced around $40,000. Yet, the Canon C700 Full Frame, and its image might just be worth every penny to those who love the full frame look.  We had a chance to talk to Canon at NAB 2018 and learn more about the C700 FF.

SPECIFICATIONS

Image Sensing Device

Sensor

CMOS Sensor with DAF Technology

Total Pixels

Approx. 20.8 megapixels (6062 x 3432)

Number of Effective

Pixels

Approx. 18.69 megapixels (5952 x 3140):

When 4096 x 2160 or 2048 x 1080 is selected as the resolution

Approx. 17.52 megapixels (5580 x 3140):

When 3840 x 2160 or 1920 x 1080 is selected as the resolution

RAW Recording Pixels 5952 x 3140

Lens MountEF Mount (Cinema Lock Type), PL

Exposure Modes

(1) Manual exposure based on shutter setting, iris setting, ISO/gain setting and ND filter setting

(2) Push auto iris control, auto iris control

(Light metering system selection/AE shift possible)

Shutter Setting

Speed, Angle, Clear Scan, Slow or Off mode selected

Either 1/3 or 1/4 steps selected as speed increment

Iris Setting

Can be set to 1/2-stop, 1/3-stop or Fine

(1) Push auto iris control

(2) Auto iris control

Lenses that support Auto Iris:

EF Lenses

EF-S 10–18mm f/4.5–5.6 IS STM

EF-S 18–55mm f/3.5–5.6 IS STM

EF-S 18–135mm f/3.5–5.6 IS STM

EF-S 55–250mm f/4–5.6 IS STM

EF 24–105mm f/3.5–5.6 IS STM

EF-S 18–135mm f/3.5–5.6 IS USM

EF-S 18–55mm f/4–5.6 IS STM

EF 70–300mm f/4–5.6 IS II USM

EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STM

EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM

CINE-SERVO Lenses

CN7x17 KAS S/E1

CN7x17 KAS S/P1

CN20x50 IAS H/E1

CN20x50 IAS H/P1

CN-E 18–80mm T4.4 L IS KAS S

CN-E 70–200mm T4.4L IS KAS S

Cinema Prime Lenses

CN-E 14mm T3.1 L F

CN-E 20mm T1.5 L F

CN-E 24mm T1.5 L F

CN-E 35mm T1.5 L F

CN-E 50mm T1.3 L F

CN-E 85mm T1.3 L F

CN-E 135mm T2.2 L F

ENG Broadcast Lenses (2/3 mount lenses which allow for 12-pin communication using B4 mount)

HJ14ex4.3B IASE S

HJ18ex7.6B IASE S

HJ24ex7.5B IASE S

HJ17ex7.6B IASE S

HJ22ex7.6B IASE S

(The optional MO-4E or MO-4P B4 Adapter is required.)

ISO

1 step, 1/3 step settings

[100* – 160 – 25600 – 102400*]

* When the sensitivity is expanded

ND Filter

5 density settings (2, 4, 6, 8*, 10* stops)

* When expansion is selected

Motorized drive

Focus Control

Dual Pixel CMOS AF supported

Manual Focus, One-Shot AF, Continuous AF, AF-Boosted MF, Face Detection AF

Only lenses that support AF functions can be used in any of these modes.

Focus Guide

Available; displays focus status or unfocused status using the AF signal. It is useful while MF or One-Shot

AF is not being performed.

When the AF frame is set to movable, the guide display can be moved to any position by operating the

joystick. If the AF frame is fixed to the center of the display, the guide can be moved independently of the

fixed AF frame.

The guide can be displayed in the main frame or sub frame. When displaying, the main and sub frames will

be swapped with every SET operation.

Controls Display

3.0-inch (7.66cm on the diagonal) color liquid crystal

Approx. 1.036 million dots

Viewfinder

None (OLED Electronic Viewfinder EVF-V70: Sold separately)

C700 FF

White Balance

AWB, User Setting (setting range: 2000 K to 15000 K/-20 CC to +20 CC), Daylight, Tungsten, Set (A/B)

Frame Rate

59.94 Hz, 24.00 Hz

59.94 Hz mode: 59.94i/59.94P/29.97P/23.98P

24.00 Hz mode: 24.00P

CFast™ Card (2 slots)

Movies (XF-AVC/ProRes), custom pictures, metadata recording

SD Card

Movies (XF-AVC (proxy)), photos (JPEG), custom pictures, metadata, menus and other data

Codex Capture Drive

Movies (ProRes / RAW)

Video

(1) XF-AVC/MPEG-4 AVC/H.264

(2) ProRes/Apple ProRes Codec

(3) RAW

Audio

Linear PCM (24 bit – 48kHz)

4-channel Recording

C700 Ff

XF-AVC

Resolution / Sampling

4096×2160 YCC422 10 bit/3840×2160 YCC422 10 bit

2048×1080 YCC422 10 bit/1920×1080 YCC422 10 bit

2048×1080 RGB444 12 bit/1920×1080 RGB444 12 bit

2048×1080 RGB444 10 bit/1920×1080 RGB444 10 bit

XF-AVC

Bit Rate

810/440/410/310/225/210/170/160/90 Mbps Intra-frame

50 Mbps Long GOP

Pro Res

Resolution / Sampling

4096×2160 YCC422 10 bit/3840×2160 YCC422 10 bit

2048×1080 YCC422 10 bit/1920×1080 YCC422 10 bit

2048×1080 RGB444 12 bit/1920×1080 RGB444 12 bit

Pro Res

Bit Rate

ProRes4444XQ /ProRes4444/ProRes422HQ /ProRes422

XF-AVC (Proxy)

Resolution / Sampling

2048×1080 YCC420 8 bit/1920×1080 YCC420 8 bit

XF-AVC (Proxy)Bit Rate

24/35 Mbps Long GOP

RAWBit Depth

12/10 bit

RAW Resolution

5952×3140

5952×2532

4096×2160 (cropped)

2048×1080 (cropped)

GammaCanon Log 3/Canon Log 2/Canon Log/Wide DR etc.

Color Space

Cinema Gamut/BT.2020 Gamut/DCI-P3 Gamut/BT.709 Gamut

LUT

BT.709/BT.2020/DCI/ACESproxy/HDR-ST2084 etc.

Others

Slow & Fast motion recording (max. 168 fps supported), relay recording, double slot recording, custom

picture settings, color bar, peaking display, zebra display, My Menu settings, waveform monitor display,

custom function, assignable buttons, key lock, marker displays, enlarged display, custom display, Control

via Browser Remote, peripheral illumination correction, monaural microphone, fan control, correction of

chromatic aberration of magnification, geotagging and other functions

Input

GENLOCK terminal (also serves as SYNC OUT terminal), TIME CODE terminal (input/output switching),

REMOTE terminals (A/B), MIC jack, INPUT terminal (XLR: 2 sets)

Output

MON. (1/2) terminals, SDI-OUT terminal (1–4), HDMI OUT terminal, headphones jack, SYNC OUT terminal

(also serves as GENLOCK terminal), TIME CODE terminal (input/output switching), VIDEO terminal

Input / Output Control

LENS terminal, Ethernet terminal, CTRL terminal, expansion system terminal

 C700 FF

Brian Hallett
