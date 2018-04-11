NAB 2018: Canon C700 Full Frame Digital Camera

NAB 2018 has a hint of a large sensor love affair perfume filling the air. Its beautiful aroma is intoxicating to the NAB attendees. From booth to booth these little Romeos and Juliets rush around the NAB floor trying to find the camera they love the most. Star-crossed lovers they may be considering the depth of wallet or purse it will take to love one’s own full frame camera.
At $33,000 the Canon C700 Full Frame, or FF, appears to be one of the most reasonably priced high-resolution full frame cameras at NAB 2018 for camera owner/operator lovebirds. For almost the same amount as the base price of a Tesla Model 3 an owner/operator gets the camera. No EVF. No Codex Recorder. No Accessories except for the power cable one can plug into the wall. Add in a much needed CAnon EVF and you have a camera more accurately priced around $40,000. Yet, the Canon C700 Full Frame, and its image might just be worth every penny to those who love the full frame look. We had a chance to talk to Canon at NAB 2018 and learn more about the C700 FF.
SPECIFICATIONS
Image Sensing Device
|Sensor
CMOS Sensor with DAF Technology
Total Pixels
Approx. 20.8 megapixels (6062 x 3432)
Number of Effective
Pixels
Approx. 18.69 megapixels (5952 x 3140):
When 4096 x 2160 or 2048 x 1080 is selected as the resolution
Approx. 17.52 megapixels (5580 x 3140):
When 3840 x 2160 or 1920 x 1080 is selected as the resolution
RAW Recording Pixels 5952 x 3140
|Lens Mount
|EF Mount (Cinema Lock Type), PL
Exposure Modes
(1) Manual exposure based on shutter setting, iris setting, ISO/gain setting and ND filter setting
(2) Push auto iris control, auto iris control
(Light metering system selection/AE shift possible)
Shutter Setting
Speed, Angle, Clear Scan, Slow or Off mode selected
Either 1/3 or 1/4 steps selected as speed increment
Iris Setting
Can be set to 1/2-stop, 1/3-stop or Fine
(1) Push auto iris control
(2) Auto iris control
Lenses that support Auto Iris:
EF Lenses
EF-S 10–18mm f/4.5–5.6 IS STM
EF-S 18–55mm f/3.5–5.6 IS STM
EF-S 18–135mm f/3.5–5.6 IS STM
EF-S 55–250mm f/4–5.6 IS STM
EF 24–105mm f/3.5–5.6 IS STM
EF-S 18–135mm f/3.5–5.6 IS USM
EF-S 18–55mm f/4–5.6 IS STM
EF 70–300mm f/4–5.6 IS II USM
EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STM
EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM
CINE-SERVO Lenses
CN7x17 KAS S/E1
CN7x17 KAS S/P1
CN20x50 IAS H/E1
CN20x50 IAS H/P1
CN-E 18–80mm T4.4 L IS KAS S
CN-E 70–200mm T4.4L IS KAS S
Cinema Prime Lenses
CN-E 14mm T3.1 L F
CN-E 20mm T1.5 L F
CN-E 24mm T1.5 L F
CN-E 35mm T1.5 L F
CN-E 50mm T1.3 L F
CN-E 85mm T1.3 L F
CN-E 135mm T2.2 L F
ENG Broadcast Lenses (2/3 mount lenses which allow for 12-pin communication using B4 mount)
HJ14ex4.3B IASE S
HJ18ex7.6B IASE S
HJ24ex7.5B IASE S
HJ17ex7.6B IASE S
HJ22ex7.6B IASE S
(The optional MO-4E or MO-4P B4 Adapter is required.)
ISO
1 step, 1/3 step settings
[100* – 160 – 25600 – 102400*]
* When the sensitivity is expanded
|ND Filter
5 density settings (2, 4, 6, 8*, 10* stops)
* When expansion is selected
Motorized drive
Focus Control
Dual Pixel CMOS AF supported
Manual Focus, One-Shot AF, Continuous AF, AF-Boosted MF, Face Detection AF
Only lenses that support AF functions can be used in any of these modes.
Focus Guide
Available; displays focus status or unfocused status using the AF signal. It is useful while MF or One-Shot
AF is not being performed.
When the AF frame is set to movable, the guide display can be moved to any position by operating the
joystick. If the AF frame is fixed to the center of the display, the guide can be moved independently of the
fixed AF frame.
The guide can be displayed in the main frame or sub frame. When displaying, the main and sub frames will
be swapped with every SET operation.
Controls Display
3.0-inch (7.66cm on the diagonal) color liquid crystal
Approx. 1.036 million dots
Viewfinder
None (OLED Electronic Viewfinder EVF-V70: Sold separately)
White Balance
|AWB, User Setting (setting range: 2000 K to 15000 K/-20 CC to +20 CC), Daylight, Tungsten, Set (A/B)
Frame Rate
59.94 Hz, 24.00 Hz
59.94 Hz mode: 59.94i/59.94P/29.97P/23.98P
24.00 Hz mode: 24.00P
CFast™ Card (2 slots)
Movies (XF-AVC/ProRes), custom pictures, metadata recording
SD Card
Movies (XF-AVC (proxy)), photos (JPEG), custom pictures, metadata, menus and other data
Codex Capture Drive
Movies (ProRes / RAW)
Video
(1) XF-AVC/MPEG-4 AVC/H.264
(2) ProRes/Apple ProRes Codec
(3) RAW
Audio
Linear PCM (24 bit – 48kHz)
4-channel Recording
XF-AVC
Resolution / Sampling
4096×2160 YCC422 10 bit/3840×2160 YCC422 10 bit
2048×1080 YCC422 10 bit/1920×1080 YCC422 10 bit
2048×1080 RGB444 12 bit/1920×1080 RGB444 12 bit
2048×1080 RGB444 10 bit/1920×1080 RGB444 10 bit
XF-AVC
Bit Rate
810/440/410/310/225/210/170/160/90 Mbps Intra-frame
50 Mbps Long GOP
Pro Res
Resolution / Sampling
4096×2160 YCC422 10 bit/3840×2160 YCC422 10 bit
2048×1080 YCC422 10 bit/1920×1080 YCC422 10 bit
2048×1080 RGB444 12 bit/1920×1080 RGB444 12 bit
Pro Res
Bit Rate
ProRes4444XQ /ProRes4444/ProRes422HQ /ProRes422
XF-AVC (Proxy)
Resolution / Sampling
2048×1080 YCC420 8 bit/1920×1080 YCC420 8 bit
|XF-AVC (Proxy)Bit Rate
24/35 Mbps Long GOP
|RAWBit Depth
12/10 bit
|RAW Resolution
5952×3140
5952×2532
4096×2160 (cropped)
2048×1080 (cropped)
|Gamma
|Canon Log 3/Canon Log 2/Canon Log/Wide DR etc.
Color Space
Cinema Gamut/BT.2020 Gamut/DCI-P3 Gamut/BT.709 Gamut
LUT
BT.709/BT.2020/DCI/ACESproxy/HDR-ST2084 etc.
Others
Slow & Fast motion recording (max. 168 fps supported), relay recording, double slot recording, custom
picture settings, color bar, peaking display, zebra display, My Menu settings, waveform monitor display,
custom function, assignable buttons, key lock, marker displays, enlarged display, custom display, Control
via Browser Remote, peripheral illumination correction, monaural microphone, fan control, correction of
chromatic aberration of magnification, geotagging and other functions
Input
GENLOCK terminal (also serves as SYNC OUT terminal), TIME CODE terminal (input/output switching),
REMOTE terminals (A/B), MIC jack, INPUT terminal (XLR: 2 sets)
Output
MON. (1/2) terminals, SDI-OUT terminal (1–4), HDMI OUT terminal, headphones jack, SYNC OUT terminal
(also serves as GENLOCK terminal), TIME CODE terminal (input/output switching), VIDEO terminal
Input / Output Control
LENS terminal, Ethernet terminal, CTRL terminal, expansion system terminal