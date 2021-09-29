DRS NOVA is a full suite of automated and manual tools to fix everything from common dust and dirt to catastrophic tears and warps. Now it’s even better, as the latest version is introduced by MTI Film.

New utility Shine, added to DRS NOVA, automates dirt and fleeting scratch filtering, greatly reducing the time needed to conduct common repairs for many restoration projects by as much as 70 percent.

As a company, MTI Film is unique in its commitment to the cutting edge of post production technology and services. It’s industry-leading digital film restoration, dailies workflow and transcoding software are used by top tier studios, productions, post houses and film archives around the globe. The company’s full service facility has the experience and tools to handle today’s demanding production requirements.

MTI Film’s premier film restoration services have worked on some of the most cherished classic and modern titles. MTI Film has completed more than 100 film restorations for studios and libraries including Sony Pictures, 20th Century Fox, MoMA, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. and AMPAS. In addition to the artistry of its staff, MTI brings software and customized algorithm development to all projects.

Now, the company takes the work of restoration further, thanks to the release of DRS NOVA v5, the latest version of its industry-leading digital restoration software. V5 is packed with new features to perform common restoration tasks more easily and manage projects more efficiently, especially those delivering in 4K HDR. MTI Film has also introduced Shine, a groundbreaking, utility for DRS NOVA that automates the filtering of dirt and fleeting scratches, reducing the time to make those repairs by as much as 70 percent.

Shine is free for one year

“DRS NOVA v5 is our most significant update in two years and represents a clear advance in digital restoration,” says MTI Film Director of Product Development Randy Reck. “Restoration professionals will love the improvements we’ve made to the Paint, Deflicker, Debris, Grain and Motion tools, many of which were developed through direct user feedback.”

The new Shine utility addresses the most common and time-consuming restoration tasks. Based on an entirely new algorithm, the tool is a distinct improvement over other automated cleaning tools in detecting and repairing dirt and fleeting scratches. It offers an unprecedented ability to distinguish unintended artifacts from authentic film elements, reducing the need for manual intervention.

“Shine is a powerful, next-generation tool,” says Reck. “It significantly reduces the time required to conduct basic clean-up tasks, and, as a result, can bring down overall restoration costs for many projects.”

MTI Film is offering Shine, which is still in development, free to DRSNOVA v5 users for one year. It will then be available as a yearly subscription.

New features of DRSNOVA v5 include the ability to read, apply and write 1D and 3D display LUTs. 3D LUTs (in the .CUBE format) are an important component in HDR mastering. “This feature is big plus for HDR projects as it allows media to move between color and restoration while maintaining color accuracy,” says Reck.

Standard for digital film restoration

The Project Manager in DRS NOVA v5 has been thoroughly upgraded, resulting in a streamlined, more intuitive user experience. Clips and Sub Clips are easier to create, while a new properties function provides instant access to information about individual clips.

Other improvements and new features:

DRS

New override allows users to specify RGB channels for processing.

New Brush option for debris fixes and other repairs.

New Brush+ feature allows multiple brush strokes to be executed over a range of frames.

Faster repairs in many modules.

DEFLICKER

New Mistime sub tool replaces Color Bump function from the DRS tool.

Mistime allows automated repairs based on fixing first and last frames.

GRAIN

New post-grain-reduction sharpening (aperture correction).

MOTION TOOL

New tool for computing camera motion. Individual shots are divided into “motion segments” and classified as static, low, or high camera motion.

Motion segments can be used Stabilization-Auto Mode (and soon other modules) to determine which user settings to apply.

MTI Film is a leading provider of software and services to the entertainment industry. Its software division delivers ground-breaking tools for critical post production processes. They include the CORTEX family of products, which offer comprehensive solutions for dailies processing, media management, deliverables and more, and DRS NOVA, the industry standard for digital film restoration.

In Hollywood, MTI Film operates a full-service post-production facility, providing dailies, editorial, visual effects, color correction and assembly for film, television and commercials.