A global leader in smart content solutions to profitably connect the right content to the right audience, Mediagenix earned three prestigious awards at the 2025 NAB Show.

Mediagenix Humanized Semantic Search received a Best of Show Award, but the company also won awards in other categories, recognizing its relentless focus on innovation.

Mediagenix saw its pioneering advancements in media technology recognized at 2025 NAB Show. Mediagenix Humanized Semantic Search received a Best of Show Award, presented by TV Tech, while the company’s Scheduling Automation solution was honored with the NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning category, and Mediagenix Strategic (Content) Planning also won a NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the Media Supply Chain, Automation, and Management category.

“We are honored to receive these three prestigious awards, which highlight our relentless focus on innovation and customer success,” said Ivan Verbesselt, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer at Mediagenix. “AI-driven solutions like our Humanized Semantic Search and Scheduling Automation enable us to deliver the right content to the right audience at the right time, addressing the complex challenges of an evolving media landscape with simplicity and efficiency, while Strategic (Content) Planning is a world-leading solution that significantly improves the strategic planning efficiency of our customers. These awards reinforce our position as a trusted partner to the media industry, committed to driving success through cutting-edge solutions.”

Here is more information about the products and the awards won during NAB 2025:

Award-Winning, Humanized Semantic Search

Mediagenix’s AI Semantic Search won Future’s Best of Show Award, presented by TV Tech, and judged by industry experts on innovation, value, and application.

Powered by Spideo’s advanced capabilities, this AI-driven search tool transforms content discovery with personalized, precise, and transparent results. Mediagenix’s Humanized Semantic Search redefines how users discover content by interpreting query intent, improving engagement by 23%, and boosting conversions by 35%. Unlike traditional keyword searches, it uses deep semantic understanding and enriched metadata to deliver meaningful recommendations, even for vague queries. By improving discoverability, increasing engagement, and reducing dead-end searches, this scalable platform is ideal for video-on-demand platforms, streaming services, and broadcasters. Mediagenix’s AI Semantic Search sets a new standard in AI-powered media applications, earning top recognition at the 2025 NAB Show.

Innovative Scheduling Automation Solution

Mediagenix also won an NAB Show 2025 Product of the Year Award in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning category for its Scheduling Automation solution. This innovative tool enables media companies to launch content-rich channels up to 80% faster, while achieving significant efficiency gains. By integrating Spideo’s recommendation engine, it boosts monetization and leverages AI-powered tools such as the Smart Content Pool, Scheduling Artist, and Continuity Artist to create broadcast-grade channels at the click of a button. These features simplify complex scheduling workflows, reduce errors, and optimize rights utilization. Mediagenix’s forward-thinking approach empowers media companies to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Strategic Planning Award Recognition

Mediagenix picked up its third award with an NAB Show 2025 Product of the Year Award in the Media Supply Chain, Automation, and Management category for its Strategic (Content) Planning product. This is a web-native application that supports the process of strategic content planning and visualizes content and channel strategy over long periods of time. Strategic Planning enables customers to proactively manage their content ROI while improving their strategic planning efficiency by more than 30% – which translates to a reduction of almost seven person-days for each and every title in a strategic plan.

“At Mediagenix, we’re not just innovating—we’re empowering our clients to reimagine their workflows, unlock new revenue streams, and take their operations to the next level,” added Verbesselt. “This recognition inspires us to continue delivering solutions that drive success in a rapidly evolving industry.”