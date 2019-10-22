Channels

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Working with Lens Flare 3D

Profile Picture Kevin P. McAuliffe October 22, 2019

In this lesson Kevin P McAuliffe talks about working with Continuum 2019’s Lens Flare 3D inside of Avid Media Composer.  When editors think of Lens Flares, they think of JJ Abrams type lens flares that are more stylistic than anything.  Lens Flares do add a stylistic look to your footage, but they can also be used to simulate real world scenarios like the raising and setting sun, and quick flashes of flares, as a cars headlight shines past the screen.  In this lesson, we’re going to look at Lens Flare 3D, part of Continuum 2019.5, and look at a both a real world scenario of adding a realistic looking sun element to a shot, and then we’re going to use Mocha Continuum to attach a Lens Flare to a light element in a shot, and save ourselves tons of time doing the process manually.  Enjoy!

Channel: Let’s Edit with Media Composer YouTube Channel
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LetsEditwithMediaComposer
Twitter: @kpmcauliffe
e-mail: kevinpmcauliffe@gmail.com


Kevin P. McAuliffe
Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the…

