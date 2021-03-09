Bodrum Airport Transfers Antalya Airport Transfers dalaman airport transfers Afrodizyak Paykwik hacklink ko cuce mecidiyeköy escort oldschoolko astropaykasa
Post Production

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Lesson 9 – Exporting

Lets Edit Ep 9 - Exporting
Profile Picture
Kevin P. McAuliffe
March 9, 2021
Comment

Hey Everyone,

I know what you&#2;re probably thinking…..”Wait a minute….weren’t we just talking about the New Interface, and now we’re talking about exporting?”  Yep.  That’s correct.  Believe it or not, when I teach Composer, I teach Project Creation, Transcoding/Consolidating and Exporting first.  I figure that you want to know how to create a project, get media in correctly, and get it out correctly as well.  The editing part, people can play around with until I create the to cover that.  If you don’t know how to do the core “3”, your project is in trouble.  With the Exporting lesson, you are now able to create a project, get your media in and export a master or H264 approval file, depending on your needs.  Enjoy!

Channel: www.youtube.com/letseditMC_avid
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LetsEditwithMediaComposer
Twitter: @kpmcauliffe
e-mail: kevinpmcauliffe@gmail.com

