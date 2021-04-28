Hey Everyone,

This is one of my favorite things to talk about with students, and people new to Media Composer. Getting yourself set for success. Now, what do I mean by that. Well, quite simply, how do you organize yourself outside the application, before you even start editing. Now, the big question is….what do I mean by that. Well, keep in mind that you’ll be importing graphics, music, voice overs, and a ton of other materials, not to mention Camera footage. So, the question is, how do you organize all that content outside of Media Composer, so that when your edit is done, you have a quick and simple archive process. Well that is exactly what we’re talking about in this lesson. Enjoy!

