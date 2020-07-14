Hey Everyone,

It’s time, once again, for another “Let’s Edit” tutorial, and this time we’re onto lesson 3 of our complete look at learning Media Composer. Once you’ve created your project, you’re going to be dropped into the interface. That’s it. You’re on your own from this point forward. Now it’s time to clamp down and make sure you have things set correctly before you start bringing footage into MC to edit with. In this lesson, we’re going to take a look at the overall Media Composer interface so you’re familiar with it, and then we’re going to dive into our settings to cover the most important ones you need to know, before you start working. Media Creation, Audio, Bin, Link and probably most important, your Keyboard settings. The Keyboard settings, along with the Command Palette are what you’re going to need to get not only your keyboard shortcuts ready, but also all the shortcuts on the interface ready to go as well. Enjoy!

Channel: www.youtube.com/letseditMC_avid

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LetsEditwithMediaComposer

Twitter: @kpmcauliffe

e-mail: kevinpmcauliffe@gmail.com