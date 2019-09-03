Post Production

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Getting Started with Particle Illusion

Profile Picture Kevin P. McAuliffe September 03, 2019

In this lesson, Kevin P McAuliffe gives you a great introduction to the awesome Particle Illusion effect, included in the 2019.5 version of Continuum from Boris FX. We’re going to look at adding this effect to a real world scenario, and the end result shows that this effect can add an additional layer of realism to your effects work, that you may not have experienced before.

I always find that one of the biggest problems with Particle Emitter effects is that editors and motion graphics designers think that the particles have to be a major part of a composite, when in most cases, just having them compliment the shot they are being used with is where they really shine.  I remember using Particle Illusion years ago when it was a stand alone application, and having it integrated in my edit system (especially in my edit system), as well as in my compositor of choice (After Effects), makes it an effect that I find myself using more and more every day.

 

 

