Post Production

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Exporting

Kevin P. McAuliffe February 11, 2020

I love the Avid Editors of Facebook page.  It’s such a great place to get a real sense of how everyone is using an application.  There was a great question posted there earlier this week on Exporting.  To be honest, I’ve been using Media Composer for so long, I’ve gone through the gamut of exporting types from QT Same As Source, QT Reference and now onto MXF Exports.  Most editors, from what I’ve seen, shy away from this (not so) new way of exporting but there are some very big advantages to working this way, and one specific one that will really save your butt on the Friday of a long weekend, when a client calls saying they want a change made to their three hour epic!  Enjoy!

