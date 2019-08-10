In this lesson, Kevin P McAuliffe answers a viewers question about how to Offline 4K Red footage in HD, and then relink to your original RAW footage to finish and export your final master. To make matters a little more difficult, we’re going to use clips with different frame rates, but with the newest version of Media Composer, 2019.7, this is now no problem, and the process is as smooth as can be. Keep in mind that if you’re going to be working with RED media inside of Media Composer, you will need the Red AMA Plug-in, that you can find below.

One thing that I really like about these tutorials is that there’s always feedback from people saying “Why didn’t you do it this way?” or “I work by doing this, that and the other thing!”. That’s what’s great about these workflows. There are always different ways to achieve the end goal. Why do I use my methods? Because I’ve been using them for years, and they haven’t failed me yet! Enjoy!

Avid Red AMA Plug-in – http://tiny.cc/8hdqaz

