Post Production

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – 2019 Multicam Updates

Kevin P. McAuliffe July 18, 2019

In this lesson, Kevin P McAuliffe talks about Multicam editing, and more specifically the updates to Media Composer’s Multicam editing functionality.  One thing that’s important to keep in mind is that this update was acutally part of the 2018.12 update to Media Composer, so if you’re working on that version or above, this tutorial is for you.

We’re going to go over the actual set up of a Grouped clip in Media Composer, as well as looking at how you can now get in and not only edit a grouped clip (adjust the clips contained in the group), but also add new angles to your groups, as well as talk about a tucked away feature that has actually been a part of Media Composer for a long time now, but you’ll have to watch to see what it is!

 

 

Channel: www.youtube.com/letseditMC_avid
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LetsEditwithMedia Composer
Twitter: @kpmcauliffe
e-mail: kevinpmcauliffe@gmail.com


JVC GY-HC500U 4K camcorder: buy one, get a FREE media adapter and 1TB SSD

Profile Picture
Kevin P. McAuliffe
author
Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the…

