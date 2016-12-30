I get a lot of tutorial ideas from questions that are sent to me via e-mail, as well as questions that I see asked via The Avid Editors of Facebook page, and there was one that caught my eye a little while ago, and it was about how to go about recording voice overs from an external USB microphone, directly into Media Composer to either have it as a clip that you can drop into your timeline, or as a direct to timeline record, almost like a commentary for a DVD or Blu-Ray. Well, this lesson focuses on that, and if you work on longer format productions, this tutorial should really help you out!

Whether you’re going to be recording tons of dialogue for a documentary, or you’d like to record voice over to something you have in your timeline, the process is pretty straight forward, once you know the tools you need to use.

