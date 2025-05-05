At NAB 2025, Iodyne served up more than just tech—it brought the heat with its cleverly themed “Workflow Kitchen” booth, a space that combined culinary aesthetics with cutting-edge storage demos. But make no mistake: this wasn’t just a gimmick. Iodyne’s presentation underscored a crucial point for today’s filmmakers—your storage solution isn’t just a background utility. It’s the backbone of your entire creative workflow.

Front and center was Iodyne’s flagship product, the Pro Data system. Positioned as the ultimate high-performance storage device for creative professionals, Pro Data allows for direct tethering of cameras like RED and iPhones for immediate ingest and encrypted editing of uncompressed 2K and 4K video—all without the need to copy files. This zero-copy workflow, demonstrated live at NAB, showcased how multicam production can be simplified and accelerated, even in chaotic or mobile environments.

Pro Data’s real-time capabilities come from its support of multipath I/O, delivering read speeds of up to 5.4GB/s and write speeds of 2.4GB/s. It enables multiple machines—Mac, PC, or both—to access the same media simultaneously. Its sleek, intuitive user interface, automatic RAID rebuild, and robust cross-platform folder sharing make it an invaluable asset for DITs, VFX teams, and any creative working across devices or locations.

Alongside Pro Data, Iodyne unveiled its newest product, the Pro Mini. Designed for mobile use, this rugged SSD is small enough to toss in a bag but powerful enough to anchor an entire remote shoot. It solves the thermal throttling issues often found in bus-powered drives and maintains sustained high-speed performance. Thoughtful features like e-ink labeling, onboard encryption, NFC-based metadata, and Apple Find My integration give the Pro Mini a polish and practicality rarely seen in portable storage.

The innovations didn’t stop there. Iodyne also introduced its new Fleet Management system, a powerful dashboard for IT managers and post supervisors to remotely track, configure, and monitor every Pro Data or Pro Mini drive in operation. Whether you’re managing a team of traveling editors or need visibility across multiple on-set data rigs, Fleet Management turns chaos into clarity.

What truly sets Iodyne apart is its commitment to a holistic workflow. From zero-copy ingest to multi-system editing, from local metadata labeling to global fleet tracking, Iodyne isn’t just making drives—it’s building an entire ecosystem tailored for the needs of modern filmmakers.

With workflows evolving faster than ever, Iodyne’s NAB 2025 presence sent a clear message: Storage is no longer an afterthought. It’s a dynamic, creative toolset—and when designed right, it can empower teams to work faster, smarter, and with more confidence.

Learn more and get hands-on with Iodyne’s solutions at iodyne.com.