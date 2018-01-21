Frequent readers already know that Hindenberg Journalist (Pro) is my favorite multitrack audio editor for storytelling, and I have covered it in several articles. In Hindenburg Journalist (Pro)’s default installation or updater, the open-source Soundflower gets installed to bridge with other audio apps. However, many users prefer to use a commercial product like Sound Siphon, Audio Hijack 3.x or Loopback for that purpose, rather than the more limited open-source Soundflower. The problem is that each time there is a (quite welcome) update to Hindenburg Journalist (Pro), Soundflower gets installed (again). Especially since uninstalling Soundflower takes several steps and at least one restart, it can become tedious. Ahead I’ll share how to install or update Hindenburg Journalist (Pro) without installing Soundflower. I found out how to do it by writing to Hindenburg, and it’s something that even the company’s CEO didn’t know before now.

During the installation, be careful to go slowly and find a step where you get the option to Customize, Personalize or a similar word in your language. In the above screenshot I made, it says Personalizar in Castilian, the world’s most widely used Spanish language, but certainly not the only one.

After you click on that word, you’ll get the option to uncheck Soundflower, as shown above. That way, users of commercial tools like Sound Siphon, Audio Hijack 3.x or Loopback can avoid having to go though the rather tedious steps necessary to uninstall Soundflower after each update of Hindenburg Journalist (Pro).

