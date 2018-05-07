I’m a big fan of HitFilm. And I thought that I would start a written tutorial series here on ProVideo Coalition that looks at HitFilm,and why it’s a great alternative compositing application for editors and graphics designers who are looking for different tools to add to their editing and compositing toolkits. In the first article, I want to talk about the different versions of HitFilm for you to choose from, so you’re well informed when/if you decide to take the plunge.

HitFilm Studio – $497

This is “The Big One” for HitFilm. It contains their main flagship application, HitFilm, as well as Ignite Pro, their effects package that not only works inside of HitFilm, but also inside of Adobe After Effects CC, Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Apple Final Cut Pro X, Apple Motion, Avid Media Composer, DaVinci Resolve 11/12, Grass Valley EDIUS 9, Sony Catalyst Edit, NUKE 9 and Vegas Pro 14. Finally, it also has ACtion Pro (which is currently in Beta), which is designed to let you build your own “motion” to apply to your keyframes inside of HitFilm. Since HitFilm when you purchase HitFilm, you own it, you get one year of updates to keep you going, but obviously get to keep the software forever, once that runs out.

HitFilm Pro – $299

The flagship application, on it’s own! So what does HitFilm include for your $299?

Video editing

Particle simulator

A compositor’s toolkit

Color correction & grading

Keying & extraction

Tracking (Mocha HitFilm)

3D model import

Specialized effects

Now, we’re going to be going in-depth about what a lot of these tools do, in upcoming lessons, so stay tuned for those!

HitFilm Express – FREE

A free, stripped down version of HitFilm that will get you up and running with the base application, but what really make Express stand out is that you can purchase “Add-On” packs that will let you give a lot of the functionality back to HFE, that was removed to give us this free version. Features like Mocha HitFilm ($50 – Yes, that’s right, Mocha for $50), Boris 3D Objects ($50) and an Atmospheric Lighting Pack ($24 – includes Lens Flares, Volumetric Lights, Light Rays and Light Leeks). There’s a ton more you can add on but, needless to say, HFE is a great way to get started, before deciding if you want to take the big plunge into the full version.

For our tutorials, we’re going to be working with the Studio version of HitFilm, so we’ll be covering not only HitFilm, but Action Pro and Ignite as well. For more information on HitFilm Pro, you can check it out at this link!

FTC Disclosure

I have received no compensation from HitFilm for the production of these tutorials. Opinions in this article, whether you agree with them or not, are my own!