The Voice Focus software I recently reviewed has now been unlocked for new applications, for both live and post.

In my very recent review of the Wave XLR audio interface, I deeply tested and demonstrated the amazing realtime noise reduction and reverb called Voice Focus. Before now, Voice Focus could only be accessed with Elgato audio hardware, like the Wave XLR interface I reviewed, or by Elgato USB mics. In addition, we have only had access to a single channel of Voice Focus inside of the Wave Link software. Now, Elgato has just released the same powerful Voice Focus as a standalone VST or AU plugin for under US$50. The purchased standalone version can work with multiple channels in Wave Link and/or in any program that accepts VSTs or AU plugins, both for live applications and post-production, as I will detail ahead. For a limited time, this standalone Voice Focus as a standalone VST/AU is available «free» (i.e. included) if purchasing Elgato’s new Wave Mic Arm MK.2 directly from Elgato. Ahead is the official spiel from Elgato, followed by my application explanations.

Overview:

Cut through the noise with Voice Focus, an AI-powered audio effect designed to make your voice sound studio-grade—no matter where you are. Whether you’re streaming, recording, or on a call, Voice Focus ensures your voice stays front and center by intelligently removing background noise, room reverb, and echo.

Developed in partnership with ai|coustics, this standalone VST3 plugin uses advanced machine learning to reconstruct missing vocal frequencies and suppress unwanted audio artifacts. The result? A clean, natural sound that enhances your presence without compromising authenticity.

Key features:

AI-Powered clarity: Removes noise and reverb while preserving vocal warmth and detail.

One intuitive slider lets you dial in the perfect amount of processing. Privacy first: Your voice data stays local—never stored, never shared.

Ideal for:

Streamers and podcasters seeking professional-grade audio

Remote workers and content creators in untreated environments

Anyone who wants to sound their best with minimal setup

Applications of the new standalone paid Voice Focus VST/AU

I will separate them into two categories, live (and live-to-drive) and post-production.

Live (and live-to-drive)

Use of Voice Focus with additional channels in the Wave Link, after the first one which is already accessed with hardware like the Wave XLR I reviewed (or one of Elgato’s USB mics).

Use of Voice Focus with Wave Link, without any audio hardware from Elgato, as long as you have a Stream Deck to unlock access to the Wave Link software. This means that you can use any USB mic from any other manufacturer or any audio interface from any manufacturer as source(s). However, this also means that with devices which are not from Elgato, you will not have direct hardware access to features from Wave Link, if you choose to use Wave Link. If you third-party audio interface does not have wonderful features like Wave XLR’s Clipguard or silent mute function, then you will not take advantage of those features.

Use of Voice Focus in other live audio or audio/video apps which accept VSTs or AUs for live or realtime use, for example OBS or Audio Hijack.

Post-production

Any software audio editor which accepts VSTs or AUs like Hindenburg Pro.

Any software audio/video editor which accepts VSTs or AUs like Adobe’s Premiere, Apple’s Final Cut Pro and Blackmagic DaVinci Studio (the paid version)

According to Elgato’s official presentation which I watched live on Twitch, the under US$50 price of the new standalone Voice Focus plugin is for «unlimited use» in any compatible program, including any possible updates, but they did not say how many computers are allowed. So far, I have not yet found the ULA (user license agreement) for this on the Elgato website.

To hear the quality of Voice Focus

For more information about the Voice Focus VST/AU

For more information, visit the Elgato web page here.

