DJI will showcase at IFA 2025 the DJI Mic 3, an ultralight wireless microphone offering powerful performance and unmatched versatility, that expands the DJI OsmoAudio Ecosystem.

Building on previous generations of the DJI Mic series, Mic 3 supports up to four transmitters and eight receivers, making multi‑camera production and group recordings effortless. You can try it at IFA 2025.

Introduced as “the Most Advanced Mini Wireless Microphone”, the DJI Mic 3 not only expands the range of products from DJI, it’s also the first in the series to feature an adaptive gain control that automatically prevents clipping or dynamically balances the volume, along with three voice tone presets and two-level noise cancelling. Another first is the dual-file 32-bit float internal recording with 32 GB of storage.

Compact and discreet, weighing just 16 grams, the DJI Mic 3 Transmitter is lightweight, versatile, and ready to go. The microphone angle can be flexibly adjusted with the detachable, rotating clip, ensuring optimal audio capture no matter how it’s attached. It can be worn with either a magnetic or a clip-on attachment. The DJI Mic 3 windscreens can also be purchased in five different colors to easily match clothing or the environment.

Creators can easily bring Mic 3 along from location to location for multi-scene shooting while recharging on the go. The all-in-one charging case neatly holds two transmitters and one receiver. The transmitters can be stored without needing to remove the windscreen and magnetic clip. There is also space for the magnets and locking cables.

Here is more info about the DJI Mic 3:

An Upleveled, Premium Audio Experience

Crafted to offer all content creators an unprecedented level of control and creativity, Mic 3 is equipped with intelligent features that enable dynamic, high-quality sound. It is the first DJI microphone to feature two Adaptive Gain Control modes. For outdoor environments with dramatic volume, such as sporting events, Automatic mode suppresses sudden volume spikes and prevents clipping. Meanwhile, Dynamic mode automatically adjusts gain in response to volume changes, ensuring consistent loudness – ideal for quiet indoor settings like studios.

Mic 3 is the first DJI microphone to offer three voice tone presets: Regular, Rich, and Bright. Ideal for interviews with multiple people with different vocal characteristics, this feature professionally tunes voices, boosting low frequencies to reduce muddiness or enhancing high frequencies to improve clarity.

Simultaneously, two-level active noise cancelling reduces background sounds such as air conditioning to deliver crisp and clear audio. With the windscreen attached, wind noise can be further reduced. Finally, the Lossless Audio feature enables the transmitter to deliver uncompressed 48kHz 24-bit audio directly to the receiver, capturing audio in stunning, high-fidelity detail.

Flexibility Made for Collaboration, Versatility and Reliability

With its capacity of up to four transmitters and eight receivers at once (additional transmitters and receivers are sold separately), you’ll get crystal-clear audio on every device whether it’s a group interview or multi-camera shoots, making post-production a breeze. When set to Quadraphonic mode, the DJI Mic 3 Receiver—paired with select Sony cameras or computer software—supports independent output of four audio tracks. This enables precise track separation and flexible mixing, giving you greater creative freedom in post-production.

For complex, large environments such as trade shows or sporting events, Mic 3 features an impressive range of 400 meters and strong resistance to interference, with automatic frequency hopping between 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands ensuring rock-solid transmission.

Offers Dual-File 32-bit Float Internal Recording and Timecode Support for Easier Post-production

Internal recording protects material from wireless interference or device issues, ensuring users never need to worry about lost audio. The Mic 3’s dual-file internal recording saves both the original track and the algorithm-enhanced version. This allows for creative flexibility and simplifies post-production processing. With two internal recording specifications – either 24-bit or 32-bit floating point – Mic 3 provides a dynamic range that adapts better to complex sound environments, able to capture every nuance of a voice from a whisper to a shout. The transmitter offers high-precision timecode functionality, embedding timecode data during internal recording. Within a 24 hour period, the timecode won’t deviate for more than one frame1, guaranteeing precise synchronization across multiple cameras and allowing effortless alignment of footage in post-production.

Powering All-Day Creation

A fully charged Mic 3 transmitter lasts up to eight hours1, and the receiver lasts up to 10 hours1. The charging case provides 2.4 full charges, achieving 28 hours of extended use. A five-minute quick-charge can power the DJI Mic 3 for two hours1, while just 50 minutes is needed for a full charge1. The Mic 3 also offers multiple power-saving features to prevent the need for recharging. For example, Auto Power-Savings puts the receiver and transmitter to sleep if not in use, while Auto Power-Off turns them off after a period of inactivity.

Simple, Straightforward Connection within DJI Ecosystem and Beyond

With a direct connection to the DJI OsmoAudio™ ecosystem, DJI Mic 3 pairs with Osmo 360, Osmo Action 5 Pro, Osmo Action 4, or Osmo Pocket 3 without a receiver, delivering premium audio while minimizing the amount of gear needed and simplifying a creator’s workflow. To connect with other devices, Mic 3 features a locking 3.5mm TRS output port, a 3.5mm TRRS monitoring port, and a USB-C port. It can also connect directly to smartphones via Bluetooth without a receiver.

Be among the first to experience DJl’s latest ultralight wireless microphone, at this year’s IFA, Germany. The DJI Mic 3 will be available for tryout for all visitors to DJI’s booth in Hall 20-149, from 5th to 9th September, 2025.

Price and Availability

DJI Mic 3 is available to order from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners, with shipping starting today, in the following configurations:

DJI Mic 3 (2 TX + 1 RX + Charging Case): 309 €

DJI Mic 3 (1 TX + 1 RX): 199 €

The DJI Mic 3 Charging Case, DJI Mic 3 Receiver and DJI Mic 3 Transmitter can also be purchased separately.

DJI Mic 3 accessories include: