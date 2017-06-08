Denver Riddle shows off how easy it is to use the new “LUT Gallery” for FCPX and Resolve to make your footage pop. I gotta say, this is very helpful for those who are not colorists, but still want to achieve a polished look in their edit. For years LUTs have been a black box, not being able to see the effects of the LUT on your footage until after you’ve applied the look. But now you are able to see what you are going to pick before you use it, making it a lot easier to find the best fit. Denver also takes the time to show us how to adjust the intensity of the LUTs using Resolve’s built-in tools.

Overall, I have to say this is great for someone, like myself, who has taken an interest in color grading, and needs to get to a look quickly. We all want to achieve that super sweet look when working on projects. LUT Gallery makes that a lot easier. I will definitely be playing around with DaVinci Resolve after watching Denver’s presentation. I highly recommend looking into this program and these features. It certainly makes the workflow easier, and make color grading a much more enjoyable process.

