Denver Riddle: LUTs – No Longer at “Black Box”

By Christopher Reymer June 08, 2017 Post Production
Denver Riddle shows off how easy it is to use the new “LUT Gallery” for FCPX and Resolve to make your footage pop. I gotta say, this is very helpful for those who are not colorists, but still want to achieve a polished look in their edit. For years LUTs have been a black box, not being able to see the effects of the LUT on your footage until after you’ve applied the look. But now you are able to see what you are going to pick before you use it, making it a lot easier to find the best fit. Denver also takes the time to show us how to adjust the intensity of the LUTs using Resolve’s built-in tools.

Overall, I have to say this is great for someone, like myself, who has taken an interest in color grading, and needs to get to a look quickly. We all want to achieve that super sweet look when working on projects. LUT Gallery makes that a lot easier. I will definitely be playing around with DaVinci Resolve after watching Denver’s presentation. I highly recommend looking into this program and these features. It certainly makes the workflow easier, and make color grading a much more enjoyable process.

 


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Share:

ON1 Photo 2017 editor gets a major update

Christopher Reymer

Christopher Reymer is a Temple University Alumni who specializes in video editing, and color grading. He is currently interning at LumaForge in Hollywood, California as an In-House Editor.

You Might Also Like

The new iMac Pro–is it worth it? Probably.

The new iMac Pro–is it worth it? Probably.

June 06, 2017
Vimeo 360 Enables Filmmakers to Make Money and Content with 360 Video

Vimeo 360 Enables Filmmakers to Make Money and Content with 360 Video

June 06, 2017
Updates and Announcements from Cine Gear 2017

Updates and Announcements from Cine Gear 2017

June 04, 2017
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails