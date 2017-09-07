Creating a Tilt-Shift Effect in Final Cut Pro X

This Week on MacBreak Studio

By Mark Spencer September 07, 2017 Post Production

This week on MacBreak Studio, Steve Martin from Ripple Training shows us how to create a tilt-shift effect on a drone shot in Final Cut Pro X.

The process Steve demonstrates will work on any shot but it’s most effective on shots including people or objects like cars, trains, boats, etc. – anything that could be made into a miniature set on a table. It also works best when the camera angle is about 30 to 45 degrees, as if pointed down towards a table.

The shot he uses is a from a drone, pointed down to a dock on a lake, where Steve and I are sitting and chatting about Final Cut Pro X, of all things. By the way, this shot was accomplished with Steve’s GoPro Karma drone set to automatically rotate 360 degrees around a target object.

The process is quite simple and involves three steps. First is blurring the shot. Steve uses a Gaussian blur but you could use a lens blur if you published it from Motion. Second, he adds a shape mask, resizes it to create a horizontal band across the shot, and inverts it so that everything inside the center band is sharp, while everything above and below is blurry. The feathered mask in combination with the blur is what makes the shot work by tricking our eyes into thinking we are looking as something small due to the implied shallow depth of field.

As a finishing touch, the third step involves increasing the saturation of the shot. Models of objects are often painted, and the paint is usually more saturated than the real-life object, so this step really helps sell the effect.

All the good details in the video above. If you want to work faster and more efficiently in Final Cut Pro X, check out our Warp Speed Editing tutorial.

 


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

DaVinci Resolve 14 is now shipping

Mark Spencer

Mark Spencer is a freelance producer, videographer, editor, trainer and writer based in the Bay Area. He produces Final Cut Pro X-related training and plugins for with his partners at Ripple Training. He is an Apple-certified Master Trainer, and consults for corporations and individuals. He is the author or co-author of a half-dozen books on motion graphics and editing from Peachpit Press and writes for ProVideo Coalition. He maintains www.applemotion.net, a resource for Motion. Mark has an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

You Might Also Like

Generic Screen Replacements in Motion and Final Cut Pro X

Generic Screen Replacements in Motion and Final Cut Pro X

August 31, 2017
REVIEW – MacCaption from Telestream

REVIEW – MacCaption from Telestream

August 30, 2017
Apple, please create an XML utility to provide access to old Final Cut Pro 7 Classic projects

Apple, please create an XML utility to provide access to old Final Cut Pro 7 Classic projects

August 25, 2017

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails